Spring into nature with the stunning winners of the Nature Photography Contest 2024

Spending time in nature has been proven to lower blood pressure and be good for our bodies and soul. So, if you’re chained to a desk today, why not do yourself a favor and take a look at the incredible winning photographs of the Nature Photography Contest 2024.

For the second year in a row, the Nature Photography Contest has brought together photographers from around the world, capturing breath taking images that showcase the magnificence of our planet.

Describing it as a “resounding success” the organizers said that the “overwhelming response and the quality of submissions reinforce the contest’s role in promoting both artistic excellence and environmental awareness.”

The organizers are already preparing for the third edition, which is expected to launch in May 2025. With each passing year, the contest continues to grow, inspiring photographers worldwide to capture nature’s wonders and advocate for its protection through their lenses.

"These photographs are more than just images; they are calls to action. Through The Nature Photography Contest, we seek to inspire a deeper appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us and the responsibility we all share in protecting it,” said a representative from the Nature Photography Contest.

The prestigious Photography of the Year award, along with a €1000 prize, has been awarded to Christopher Paetkau for his mesmerizing photograph, "Polar Bear Amid Fireweed Blooms."

This extraordinary image captures a rare and breath taking moment: a polar bear surrounded by a field of vibrant fireweed flowers, an unusual yet striking contrast that highlights the adaptability of wildlife in changing environments. The composition, colors, and message behind this photograph deeply moved the jury.

"With its colors, composition, and underlying message, Christopher Paetkau’s photograph represents the very essence of nature and photography. It serves as a reminder of the countless reasons why we must cherish and protect our planet," stated The Nature Photography Contest.

(Image credit: Thomas Vijayan / The Nature Photography Contest 2024)

The Photographer of the Year 2024 title has been awarded to Thomas Vijayan, a photographer whose talent and vision have left a remarkable impact across various categories. His ability to capture nature’s beauty and the wildlife that inhabits it demonstrates his mastery and deep connection with the natural world.

As part of this recognition, Vijayan will have the honor of selecting the location where nearly 500 trees will be planted, a symbolic initiative carried out in collaboration with One Tree Planted. This initiative reflects the contest’s commitment to not only showcasing nature’s beauty but also taking tangible actions toward its preservation.

Let’s take a look at the other beautiful and inspiring category winners.

Winner Underwater - 'Moby Dick' James Ferrara

(Image credit: James Ferrara / The-Nature-Photography-Contest-2024)

"Off the coast of Dominica, I was fortunate enough to dive with a pod of sperm whales. This day there was tons of sargassum weed in the water. A large sperm whale started to barrel towards me. I held my ground and when it passed me it felt like a train going by. I was lucky to snap a few photos and the sargassum weed added to the composition of the shot.”

Winner Plant Life - 'Call of the Void' Avilash Ghosh

(Image credit: Avilash Ghosh / The Nature Photography Contest 2024)

“During herding in the forest of Goa, India, I saw this fungus named Dead man's finger. And it was very interesting to photograph these fungi for their shapes like skeleton finger, and when I was capturing this image, it was raining, and I composed the image with the help of rain droplets which litup with the help of flashlights and lit up the fungi with the help of LED torchlights as well.”

Winner Natural Landscape - 'Glacial Blue' Stuart Chape

(Image credit: Stuart Chape / The Nature Photography Contest 2024)

“Aerial view from a helicopter of the glacial blue waters of the Tasman River flowing into Lake Pukaki from the high mountains of Aoraki-Mount Cook National Park, New Zealand.”

Winner Funny Nature - 'Curious About Photography' Brian Clopp

(Image credit: Brian Clopp / The-Nature Photography Contest 2024)

“A young rare desert kit fox explores a camera lens by biting on its, curious about the object and what it is made of.”

Winner Sharing the Planet - 'Sweet Girl´s Essence' Sina Ritter

(Image credit: Sina Ritter / The Nature Photography Contest 2024)

"'Sweet Girl' had a magic that drew everyone to her. It wasn’t just her size or grace, it was her spirit, her presence, something unspoken yet deeply felt by every soul fortunate enough to cross her path. She had a gentle charm, an almost magnetic curiosity that made you feel like you were part of her world, even if just for a moment. In this image, that charm shines through.

"Here, she meets Rachel Moore, not as two separate beings but as if they are old friends. Sweet Girl, a beloved young whale known for her gentle nature and ability to connect with people, tragically lost her life on Oct 8 2024 after being hit and killed by a large fast-moving vessel between Tahiti and Moorea.

"She suffered severe injuries, including a broken jaw and a nearly cut off head, which left her struggling for hours. Her death deeply affected those who encountered her, highlighting the urgent need to slow down ferries during whale season."

Winner Macrophotography - 'Hairy Ice Cave' Berthold Grünhagen

(Image credit: Berthold Grünhagen / The Nature Photography Contest 2024)

“Hair ice forms on dead wood under very special conditions and often lasts only a few hours. If the right humidity and a temperature of around 0 degrees Celsius are present, a hairy structure is formed. It is assumed that the water emerges from channels in the wood, which are formed by special fungi, and is then gradually pushed out as it freezes.”

Winner Environmental Impact - 'The Face in The Trap' Rob Green

(Image credit: Rob Green / The Nature Photography Contest 2024)

“A grizzly bear’s life is pretty simple: look for food, find a mate, sleep for a long time, repeat. They’re perfectly tuned to forage for berries, dig for seeds, and scavenge carcasses. They don’t seek out conflict, they simply make decisions based on what’s in front of them––but in the end calories are calories.

"His decision to go after sheep landed this bear in a culvert trap, set by wildlife specialists out of concern for people, livestock, and the bear himself. Strange as it sounds, getting captured might be his best chance of survival. Watching him through the steel grate, he didn’t seem erratic or fearful. If anything, he looked confused, trying to understand a world changing faster than he can naturally evolve.

"His reflection stares back at him as if expecting him to exist between two worlds: one where he’s revered as a symbol of wisdom and wildness, and the other where he’s a nuisance at best and a menace at worst. This culvert trap isn’t the most serious one he or his kind will face. The traps we put on landscapes––roadways, unsecured attractants, our sprawling human footprint––pose far greater threats over time. The good news is they relocated this bear to territory far from humans, where he’ll have another chance to thrive. ”

Winnner Birds - 'Poetry of Flight' Saleel Tambe

(Image credit: Saleel Tambe / The Nature Photography Contest 2024)

“This was a flock of gulls on an overcast day. The light was very low and not suitable for any action photography. I decided to make creative use of the situation and using the slow shutter speeds along with simultaneous zooming and panning, tried to achieve this dreamy effect of a surreal bird flight.”

Winner Wildlife - 'Harmony Below' Steve Marsh

(Image credit: Steve Marsh / The Nature Photography Contest 2024)

“Introducing 'harmony below,' a captivating nature photograph that invites you into the awe-inspiring world beneath the waves. This extraordinary image captures the harmonious dance of a majestic humpback whale swimming gracefully alongside a playful pod of dolphins.

"As you gaze upon this breath taking spectacle from above, you'll be transported to a realm where two species, each with its unique grace and power, come together in perfect synchrony. It's a testament to the beauty of the natural world and the magic that unfolds when different beings unite in a dance of life.”

Winner Night World - 'Tributo al cielo' Francisco Cortes Arias

(Image credit: Francisco Cortes Arias / The Nature Photography Contest 2024)

“An impressive eruption of the Volcano of Fire “Chi'Gag” in Guatemala. A starry sky, a full moon that was hiding and the unforeseen and impressive eruption of Chi`gag that seemed from the earth to offer its strength and energy to the sky and the whole universe. It was a unique moment of communion with nature in all its splendor!”

