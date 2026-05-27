The names of popular Kodak film stocks have just changed – and they're being distributed by a different branch of Kodak.

Two lines of Kodak Alaris film, Portra and TMax, have been rebranded as Ektacolor and Ektapan by Eastman Kodak. Which means that Kodak Portra 400, for example, is now called Kodak Ektacolor 400 and so on.

Confused?

Let me try to give you the crib notes version. Essentially, Eastman Kodak – the branch of the company that actually manufactures camera film – is now distributing stock directly.

Previously, Eastman Kodak film stock was distributed by Kodak Alaris – a private equity-owned division that was divested from Eastman Kodak in 2013, following the company's bankruptcy.

As part of bringing the distribution back "in-house", Eastman Kodak has rebranded two of the best camera film stocks according to its old naming conventions – but, crucially, the emulsions will remain the same.

As described by 35M Pro lab in Los Angeles (based in my old stomping ground, Sherman Oaks):

A post shared by 35M Pro (@35mpro) A photo posted by on

"Before Portra, Kodak's professional film line was called Ektacolor. This 'Ekta' was a distinguishing premium from the consumer lines like Kodacolor or Gold. The other professional film lines associated include Ektar, Ektachrome and Ektapan."

So that explains the rebranded names themselves, but why the rebrand and change in distribution in the first place?

"After over a decade of Kodak Alaris distributing Kodak’s pro films, Eastman Kodak is bringing distribution back in-house. Shorter supply chain and potentially more stable pricing and same legendary quality.

"… rather than profits going to private equity (Alaris), film profits will be reinvested back into the company making film manufacturing more sustainable."

If for some reason you love or trust the old Alaris branding more, fear not – it looks like Portra and TMax versions will still be available. Though it's likely that they will carry at least a somewhat higher price than the alrternatives distributed directly by Eastman Kodak.

Flip through the slides on 35M Pro's Instagram post for more info, but here's a quick guide to the film stocks that have been rebranded:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kodak rebranding Was… … now Row 0 - Cell 2 Portra 160 Ektacolor Pro 160 Row 1 - Cell 2 Portra 400 Ektacolor Pro 400 Row 2 - Cell 2 Portra 800 Ektacolor Pro 800 Row 3 - Cell 2 TMax 100 Ektapan 100 Row 4 - Cell 2 TMax 400 Ektapan 400 Row 5 - Cell 2 TMax 3200 Ektapan 3200 Row 6 - Cell 2

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