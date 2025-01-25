European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 is now open – and it's celebrating 25 years
Millions of monarch butterflies won the 2024 competition. What stunning natural photography will come out of 2025?
Organized by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) since 2001, this is one of the most photo competitions thanks to its highly qualified jury, stringent selection criteria, and ban on digital manipulation.
Celebrating innovation, creativity and daring compositions, it's a trendsetter for modern nature photography. An exhibition of the 104 prize-winning images is touring through Germany and several other European countries.
The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 is now open for entries, with a special anniversary edition of the competition celebrating 25 years.
All European amateur and professional photographers, as well as GDT members, are eligible to enter the competition. And, in honor of its quarter-century edition, photographers can submit up to 25 images instead of the standard 20, in categories 1 to 8, equalling a total of 40 entries in all.
The eight main categories are: Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Plants and Fungi, Landscapes, The Underwater World, Man and Nature, Nature Studio. There are a pair of youth categories – 14 and Under, and 14 to 17 – and a trio of special categories – the Fritz Pölking Prize, Fritz Pölking Junior Prize and the Rewilding Europe Award.
This year, the competition is inviting photographers to capture the essence of rewilding in action – images that go beyond the scenic beauty and tell powerful stories of revival, resilience and hope.
There will be cash and material prizes up for grabs worth a total amount of over $35,000 / £28,000 / AU$55,500). All winning images will be shown as large-format prints in an exhibition, which will have its premiere at the International Nature Photography Festival in Lünen in October, and will then be presented to millions of visitors in museums, galleries and at festivals across Germany and Europe for several years.
Last year’s overall winner was Jamie Rojo for his image In The Forest of the Monarchs, showing millions of monarch butterflies covering every available tree and leaf. He captured the incredible image in Mexico’s El Rosario butterfly sanctuary while on assignment for National Geographic magazine. Every autumn, millions of monarch butterflies fly thousands of miles from North America to the warmer climes of Mexico over winter.
Take a look at some other stunning winners from 2024.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You might also like…
Feel like entering? Take a look at our guides to the best cameras for wildlife photography, the best lenses for bird photography, the best trail cameras, and the best cameras for landscape photography.
After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world.
While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features.
As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad.