Billions of butterflies win GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024

An image of millions-upon-millions of monarch butterflies covering every inch of a forest is pronounced the overall winner of the prestigious GDT European Wildlife POTY 2024 contest

Entrant to the GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 competition
In the Forest of the Monarchs – GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 overall winner (Image credit: Jaime Rojo / GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024)
About the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 logo

(Image credit: GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024)

The European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition has been organized by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) since 2001. The internationally renowned competition is one of the most prestigious competitions for modern nature photography, thanks to its highly qualified jury, stringent selection criteria, and ban on digital manipulation.

The competition celebrates innovation, creativity, and daring compositions, making it a trendsetter for modern nature photography, and an exhibition presenting the 104 prize-winning images is touring through Germany and several other European countries.

This year's winner of the prestigious European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is Jaime Rojo for his image 'In the Forest of the Monarchs' of millions of monarch butterflies covering every available surface as they roost.

