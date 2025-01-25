An official Martin Parr movie is coming to cinemas next month – here is the trailer!

Next month a new documentary, I Am Martin Parr, will bring audiences closer to one of the most influential and controversial figures in contemporary photography.

Directed by Lee Shulman, the film presents an intimate road trip through England with Martin Parr, revisiting pivotal locations in his career and uncovering the stories behind his iconic images. Set for theatrical release in the UK and Ireland on February 21 2025, the film dives into the life of this celebrated Magnum photographer, whose bold, satirical, and often divisive work has reshaped contemporary photography.

I AM MARTIN PARR - International Trailer - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: The official trailer for I Am Martin Parr

Since the Seventies, Martin Parr has held up a mirror to British life with a style that blends humor, irony and acute social critique. From the garishly saturated tones of The Last Resort to his critical explorations of consumerism and class, Parr’s images are unforgettable. But this unique perspective hasn’t come without controversy.

His use of vibrant, almost abrasive color, once only reserved for advertising, combined with his unflinching look at working-class life initially drew sharp criticism. To some, it was an attack on the people he photographed; to others, it was a celebration of life’s absurdities. Over time, his work has come to define a distinctly British aesthetic, and his visual language is now studied and celebrated worldwide.

I Am Martin Parr revisits these debates while offering a deeply personal portrait of the man behind the lens. Featuring exclusive archival footage and interviews with close family, artists and collaborators, such as Grayson Perry and Mark Bedford, the film provides insights into Parr’s life, career, and impact on contemporary photography.

From his early days in Bristol, home to the fantastic Martin Parr Foundation, to the seaside resort of New Brighton, where he revisits The Last Resort 40 years later, the documentary retraces key moments in his journey.



"He is something of an enigma," says director Lee Shulman. "He works totally outside the constraints of the photographic world and is an eternal rebel and outsider. He is his own master and his influence is undeniable. No one I have ever met is quite like Martin. His interest in the human condition is insatiable!"

New Brighton, England, 1983-85 (Image credit: © Martin Parr / Magnum Photos)

New Brighton, England, 1983-85 (Image credit: © Martin Parr / Magnum Photos)

Having seen the trailer, I’m excited to explore more about Martin Parr’s life and photographic philosophy. The film promises an in-depth look at a photographer who has long divided opinion with his work. Parr’s unique style, marked by saturated colors and an unparalleled sense of timing, took me some time to fully embrace.

Initially I struggled with the harsh elements of his work, but over time I began to see the beauty he uncovers in those spaces. His early black-and-white work immediately resonated with me, but the stark shift to his bold color palette and unflinching commentary took some adjusting.

What I’ve come to appreciate most about Parr is that his style isn’t just about bright colors or humorous juxtapositions, it’s about a deeply observant and surprisingly empathetic approach to his subjects. His images feel connected, not detached, offering moments of humor and critique without losing sight of humanity. This film seems to provide an even deeper understanding of his approach and philosophy, and I can’t wait to see how it unfolds.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Parr or someone encountering his work for the first time, I Am Martin Parr should be a thought-provoking exploration of a photographer who challenges us to find beauty in the mundane and absurd.

The film opens in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 21 February 2025. Visit the site for more information, including the Q&A events in London, Bristol and Clevedon.

Venice, Italy, 2005 (Image credit: © Martin Parr / Magnum Photos)

