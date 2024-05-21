Smart AR binoculars — "The first significant advancement... in decades"

This integrated technology combines high quality optics with augmented reality features

The new UNISTELLAR binoculars combine high-quality optics with augmented reality (AR) features to overlay contextual information directly onto the natural field of view
(Image credit: UNISTELLAR)

Innovative smart telescope manufacturers UNISTELLAR will expand its expertise in the field of exploration with the upcoming launch of its ENVISION smart binoculars, via a Kickstarter campaign. 

UNISTELLAR are hoping that this new technology will help them become the best pair of binoculars on the market, combining high-quality optics with augmented reality (AR) features to overlay contextual information directly onto the natural field of view at the user’s command. This offers “a personalized, intuitive, and detailed experience in every situation,” according to the brand. 

