Zhiyun unveils a new professional COB light with "Max Extreme Mode"!

Zhiyun manufactures some of the best gimbals and LED lighting in the photo and video industry, and this year it has stepped up its COB lighting game.

Just last week it announced an entirely new range of LED COB lights, named the B-series, that cater to enthusiasts up to professionals, with a power output range of 100-500W. Today, it has announced the Zhiyun Molus G300 – a new 300W COB light aimed at professional photographers and filmmakers.

First debuted at NAB 2024, the Molus G300 turned heads for its compact and durable form yet powerful lighting features. The Zhiyun G Series of LED lights are developed with professionals in mind and are jam-packed with features that make lighting a set a breeze, providing what Zhiyun says is "the perfect combination of form and function".

For the Molus G300, Zhiyun has introduced an upgraded control system designed specifically for filmmakers. It features a separate controller (below) attached via a 7.5 meter-long cable, enabling flexible lighting control from a distance. The controller has cushions, a USB port for future firmware updates, and a responsive display for precise adjustments, "ensuring a seamless and limitless professional lighting setup".

Although presented as a 300W model, the G300 can be pushed beyond that with the capability to produce a ramped-up 500W (20300 Lux) of power. This is possible due to the 'Max Extreme Mode', which pushes the tiny light to its absolute limit and makes it even more versatile.

With high power output, and certainly with Max Extreme Mode engaged, cooling plays a major part in the light's operation and functionality. Zhiyun has developed a state-of-the-art cooling system named DynaVort Cooling System MKII: "This precision-engineered system delivers exceptional heat dissipation in a compact form, ensuring a perfect lighting experience""

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

The small form factor is one of the main draws of new COB lighting systems, and the G300 is no different. Measuring just 148 x 259 x 84mm it takes up little space on set, enabling more room for multi-lighting setups.

Despite the small size, it can achieve a peak brightness of 15500 Lux. Color temperature is also designed for the working professional, as it boasts an ultra-wide color temperature adjustment from 2700K to 6500K and exceptional color rendering for true-to-life lighting details in every shot.

Other notable features include a Bowens mount, video lighting effects, wireless control via the ZY Vega app, and a tiltable and rotational head.

The Zhiyun Molus G300 is available now at an impressive price of $599 / £599 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

See our guides for more information on the best lights for video, the best studio lighting kit, and the best light for YouTube.