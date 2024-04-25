Zhiyun unveils a new professional COB light with "Max Extreme Mode"!

By Kalum Carter
published

Do you need a light that goes MAX EXTREME? The new Zhiyun Molus G300 is tiny but packs a real punch!

A Zhiyun Molus G300 COB light being used by a lighting technician
(Image credit: Zhiyun)

Zhiyun manufactures some of the best gimbals and LED lighting in the photo and video industry, and this year it has stepped up its COB lighting game. 

Just last week it announced an entirely new range of LED COB lights, named the B-series, that cater to enthusiasts up to professionals, with a power output range of 100-500W. Today, it has announced the Zhiyun Molus G300 – a new 300W COB light aimed at professional photographers and filmmakers. 

