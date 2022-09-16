YouTube sensation Casey Neistat teams up with Joby for Ultimate Creator Contest

JOBY has teamed up with YouTube sensation, Casey Neistat, in the launch of the Ultimate Creator Contest, with aims to Showcase the JOBY Wavo PRO Mic as well as providing the next generation of storytellers with the chance and opportunities to thrive in the industry with the tools for success.

Renowned as a brand that supports its creators, JOBY in partnership with Neistat is launching the competition of a lifetime that will reward hundreds of creatives with not only the latest gear and discounts, but five lucky top prize winners are to be whisked off to an exclusive location to film a video with Neistat, that will be posted to his current 12.4 million subscriber YouTube channel.

• These are the best 4K cameras for video (opens in new tab)

The Ultimate Creator Contest from JOBY x Casey Neistat launches today and will run until the deadline of October 17, 2022. Anyone from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and India is able to enter, and share their most creative and original video ever realized!

The collaboration with the YouTube personality is also in the promotion of JOBY's newest extensive suite of Wavo microphones, but especially the flagship JOBY Wavo PRO (opens in new tab) shotgun mic released in January 2022. This latest addition to the brand's mic lineup offers best-in-class audio quality, combined with broadcast-level audio performance and superior voice intelligibility.

JOBY says it has created this contest with the intent to give storytellers around the globe the chance to achieve their dream and potential to become the next top creator, thanks to the ultimate prize for the selected five winners being not only the opportunity to co-create with social titan and multimillion-subscriber, Casey Neistat, but in addition to have the video featured on his fiercely popular YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

Joby Wavo PRO (Image credit: Joby)

(opens in new tab)

The Ultimate Creator Contest is now live and you can share your most creative and unique video by via JOBY's website (opens in new tab) to enter. Applicants must then follow JOBYinc (opens in new tab)on Instagram to stay up to date and be in with the chance to co-create with Neistat. Winners are expected to be announced on October 28, following the deadline.

The top 5 winners selected will receive an all-inclusive trip to a secret location in the United States, and be given the life-changing opportunity to be working alongside Casey and create a video with JOBY's Wavo PRO to showcase all of its features. The video will then be featured and uploaded on Neistat’s YouTube channel on November 23.

To further connect creators with JOBY products, the next best 95 creators selected by the brand will win up to $100K worth of products and discounts, in an aid to help them upgrade their gear and take their content creation to the next level. In addition to the 100 winners, JOBY will also select an additional four bonus winners for five consecutive Wednesdays, starting on September 19, 2022, to deliver weekly prizes.

(Image credit: JOBY)

(opens in new tab)

The on-camera Wavo PRO shotgun mic is the latest flagship product of the JOBY Wavo lineup, and has been built specifically with storytellers, filmmakers, and content creators in mind. The mic is said to offer maximum customizability with a much crisper and more precise sound for pro-level content creation.

Be sure to enter the Ultimate Creator Contest (opens in new tab) now to be in with a chance of having your work seen by JOBY, with the potential to receive thousands of dollars worth of JOBY equipment, and five lucky creators will win the chance to meet and collaborate with Casey Neistat in a secret filming location.

Today's best Joby Wavo PRO deals Low Stock (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $299.88 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $299.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $299.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

• You may also want to check out our guides to the best microphone for vlogging and filmmaking (opens in new tab), as well as the best boom arms for your microphone (opens in new tab), and don't forget the best microphone isolation shields (opens in new tab). While you're here, be sure to take a look at our JOBY Swing Complete Kit review (opens in new tab).