You know the Fujifilm camera shortages? Fujifilm is doing it on purpose

By
published

Fujifilm products are deliberately kept on back-order. It says the situation is "normal" and "it would be a waste if we produced too many products"

A man (Devin Townsend) wearing a hoodie, on his knees, fists clenched, screaming in despair, against a white background
(Image credit: Future)

It's well documented that the Fujifilm X100VI is a camera in hot demand – such demand that it was sold not by pre-order, but by lottery in some countries. Likewise, the Fujifilm X100V was in ridiculously high demand. And in Japan, numerous X, GFX and even Instax products have been unavailable for months and months on end. 

Fujifilm has now confirmed that it is, in fact, doing this deliberately with its inventory. President and CEO, Teiichi Goto, during the company's full-year financial results announcement in Japan, said that he considers the stock situation "normal".

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles