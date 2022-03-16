Watch video: Insta360 new camera teaser

Insta360 is dropping a brand new camera next week, and has released a teaser video to whet our appetites. Not only that, it is giving everyone the chance to win the new camera when it launches.

With the tagline "built to adapt", the Insta360 new camera will be revealed on 22 March at 09:00 EDT / 13:00 GMT / 23 March 00:00 AEDT – and we will, of course, be bringing you live coverage of the announcement right here on Digital Camera World.

"Our next camera is ready for any adventure," teases the manufacturer on its official website.

Insta360 is already one of the leaders in its field, with the Insta360 One X2 currently duking it out with the GoPro Max for the title of best 360 camera. So we're eagerly awaiting the manufacturer's announcement to see what it has up its sleeve.

The teaser video (above) gives little away, though Insta360 is using the hashtag #ThinkBold along with #BuiltToAdapt. So with the One X2 boasting 18.5MP stills resolution, 5.7K video and a battery life of 80 minutes, we expect something suitably punchy and versatile.

Whatever shape the Insta360 new camera takes, the company is going to give a few of them away to a handful of lucky punters. As you might expect, it's a social media based competition designed to drive the teaser video viral.

To enter, you have two options: the first is to subscribe to the Insta360 YouTube channel and leave a comment on the video saying how you would use the new camera. Alternatively you can follow Insta360 on Instagram, and tag three friends on the video over there.

The winners will be announced alongside the camera itself on 22 March. One more reason to be excited for the launch!

