You HAVE to see these incredible guitar images shot on a smartphone – they're NOT composites!

By
published

Watch this clever content creator use Xiaomi smartphones and practical effects to capture stunning guitar-themed images

Two guitar-themed sunset images. One with a person walking along the guitar towards sunset, the other a person walking a dog through the sound-hole of a guitar
These two screenshots from Jordi Koalitic's incredible Reels might look like composites, but they were created using only practical effects (Image credit: Jordi Koalitic / @jordi.koalitic)

It's easy to look at camera phones as somehow inferior to their dedicated photo and video counterparts. But the simplicity of smartphone shooting has enabled savvy content creators to really think outside the box and create some truly incredible works. One such content creator is Jordi Koalitic

The Xiaomi Creator's Instagram is filled to the brim with clever photography and videography project ideas, but two really caught my attention. One is a short video of a person walking their dog along a beach at sunset, but through the sound hole of a classical guitar. The other is a photo of a person standing atop a guitar, walking towards the sunset in the distance. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

TOPICS

Related articles