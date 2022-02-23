Xiaomi's Black Shark 4 Pro gaming phone launches globally

Xiaomi’s gaming branch, Black Shark, Introduced the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro gaming smartphones back in March last year. Now, almost a year on, the Pro model is available internationally – the vanilla model has been available since May.

Black Shark 4 Pro: Specifications

(Image credit: Black Shark)

The Black Shark 4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and comes in 8/128 GB and 12/256 GB configurations (the 16/512GB capacity model remains exclusive to the Chinese market). While we are fairly used to seeing international versions of gaming phones being released with notably slower charging than their Chinese counterparts, the global Black Shark 4 Pro bucks the trend and its 4,500mAh battery supports the full 120W charging speed as the Chinese version.

There’s a 67-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sample rate and HDR10+ support. The Black Shark Pro’s rear camera set-up consists of 64MP f/1.79 main, 8MP f2.2 ultrawide and 5MP f/2.4 macro lens and has a 20MP f/2.45 selfie camera on the front.

There’s also a fingerprint scanner, Shark Eye lighting effects and magnetic pop-up triggers for gaming. The gaming smartphone will run JOYUI 12.5 out of the box, which is based on MIUI 12.5. It’s available in Shadow Black, Misty Grey and Cosmos Black.

While the Black Shark 4 Pro is certainly a great gaming smartphone, it is a real shame the Black Shark 4 Pro wasn’t rereleased internationally earlier as the then flagship specs have since been surpassed by mid-range new releases, with smaller price tags.

(Image credit: Black Shark)

Black Shark 4 Pro: Price & Availability

The Black Shark 4 Pro is available from today, directly from Black Shark and from Amazon. The 8/128GB model is priced at £489/$479 and the 12/256GB model is priced at £569/$579.





