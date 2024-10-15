Xiaomi 15 Ultra: new leak makes 200MP periscope telephoto camera more likely

There have been plenty of camera phones with 200MP primary cameras, but a 200MP telephoto module is special

In early September a rumor surfaced that Xiaomi's next flagship phone, the 15 Ultra, could sport a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. Now further information has emerged on Weibo about what form this camera might take, most notably that the 200MP sensor could be fronted by a 100mm (equivalent) lens with an f/2.6 aperture. This would therefore provide a 4.3x focal length increase, relative to the phone's primary wide-angle camera module (assuming that retains the same 23mm focal length as the module in the current Xiaomi 14 Ultra).

