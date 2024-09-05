Rumor suggests Xiaomi 15 Ultra could pack a 200MP periscope telephoto camera

There have been plenty of camera phones with 200MP primary cameras, but a 200MP telephoto module is special

According to a fresh rumor, Xiaomi's next flagship phone - the Xiaomi 15 Ultra - could feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. If correct, the module might be similar to that used in the Vivo X100 Ultra. This would mean a 1/1.4" sensor, which the rumor suggests could be paired with a periscope lens offering 10x magnification relative to the phone's primary, wide-angle camera. This level of zoom is said to be achieved using a combination of optical zoom and on-sensor zoom - a system we've already seen used by the Vivo X100 Ultra.

