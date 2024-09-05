Rumor suggests Xiaomi 15 Ultra could pack a 200MP periscope telephoto camera

According to a fresh rumor, Xiaomi's next flagship phone - the Xiaomi 15 Ultra - could feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. If correct, the module might be similar to that used in the Vivo X100 Ultra. This would mean a 1/1.4" sensor, which the rumor suggests could be paired with a periscope lens offering 10x magnification relative to the phone's primary, wide-angle camera. This level of zoom is said to be achieved using a combination of optical zoom and on-sensor zoom - a system we've already seen used by the Vivo X100 Ultra.

Read more:

What is a periscope lens

The best camera phones in 2024

Xiaomi 14 Ultra full review

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

The same source also claims that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could receive a new sensor for its primary, wide-angle camera module. The current Xiaomi 14 Ultra packs Sony's Lytia LYT-900 sensor: a 50MP, 1-inch-type chip which is already one of the most impressive camera phone sensors out there. However, this latest rumor suggests the sensor in the '15 Ultra will "bring several improvements over the current LYT-900", including better low-light performance. It's also possible we may see an improved selfie camera, with a higher pixel count than the 32MP unit featured in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra (Image credit: Xiaomi 14 Ultra)

Further alleged improvements for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra include a 4K Cinematic video mode (Cinematic mode was restricted to 1080p in the '14 Ultra), along with an improved Slow-Motion mode. It's said that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, and could sport a 2K quad-curved display paired with a ceramic and faux leather finish on the rear.

With the prospective launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra likely being early 2025, these relatively early leaks should still be taken with a hefty pinch of salt. But given Xiaomi's history of packing seriously impressive camera tech into its flagship 'Ultra' phones, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is sure to follow this same cutting-edge trend.

Story credit: Smartprix