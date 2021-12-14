Xiaomi 12 Ultra leak: big, bold XL Leica camera phone setup

While there’s no denying that Xiaomi’s success started with powerful budget and mid-range phones, the company is becoming increasingly known for innovative and unique flagship phones. Remember the Mi 11 Ultra – not only did it pack the world’s biggest camera phone sensor but it featured a unique and quirky camera back display. Well, it looks like the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra will top this as a new leak reveals a brilliantly bold, extra large camera display. Thanks to kind folk at Dutch website LetsGoDigital we even have 3D concept renders of the phone - which will be one of the best Xiaomi phones we have seen to date.

Looks like that Xiaom's design team has been on a research trip again, if this case is legit. #Xiaomi12Ultra pic.twitter.com/oet0UXUOlODecember 9, 2021 See more

The renders we are treated to, are based on a twitter leak from @RODENT950, who shows a case that makes the camera phone’s design quite explicit. As we can see the 12 Ultra couldn’t be more different to its predecessor with its squared camera bump – the upcoming flagship looks set to come with a circular camera array sitting within a squared platform, which appears to have space for four lenses. It’s a huge camera setup and it’s got us excited although it’s important to remember that Xiaomi hasn’t yet made the phone official and the renders are based on an unverified leak.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra render by LetsGoDigital (Image credit: LetsGoDigital )

Xiaomi 12 Ultra specs

We’re looking at rumours when it comes to the Xiaomi 12 Ultra specs. A 50MP Samsung Isocell GN5 sensor to provide a wide-angle camera and that makes sense as its predecessor was used in the Mi 11 Ultra. Xiaomi flagships favor high megapixel counts, so we can expect the other lenses to follow suit too. The other cutouts will likely be for the LED flash, the light sensor and the PDAF. It was leaked earlier this year that Xiaomi has struck a deal with Leica and so the 12 Ultra will be branded with camera company logo.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital )

LetsGoDigital says that the 12 Ultra is set to come with a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. According to them, the 12 Ultra should come with a 5,000mAh, likely using the company's 120W charging standard, or even perhaps 200W.

• The best camera phones you can buy today

• The best Samsung phones in 2021

• The best budget camera phone

• The best burner phones

• The best phablet

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?

• Best phone cases

• Best wireless chargers