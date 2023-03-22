Xencelabs Pen Display 24 drawing tablet sets out to rival Wacom Cintiq Pro

Xencelabs is known for its lineup of professional design tools for digital creatives including its Pen Tablet Medium, Pen Tablet Small, and the Quick Keys customizable remote. Today Xencelabs is launching its brand new Pen Display 24 Studio Series, which aims to rival the well-established Wacom Cintiq range.

The 24-inch display features edge-to-edge tempered glass and comes equipped with Xencelabs’ Super-AG Etching, which offers advanced glare and reflection reduction, making the screen more usable in bright rooms with overhead lighting. An anti-fingerprint coating helps reduces streaking and smudges. When drawing with the included pen, the etched glass screen offers a natural feeling of friction to mimic drawing on traditional paper surfaces.

The Pen Display offers up to 1.07 billion colors for accurate color reproduction and supports six industry-standard color spaces. Its 4K Ultra-high-definition resolution ensures that images can be enlarged while not losing clarity and sharpness. The Pen Display 24 is Pantone Validated and Pantone SkinTone Validated, faithfully recreating the full range of Pantone Colors and accurate and diverse skin tones in images.

(Image credit: Xencelabs)

Pen Display 24 Studio Series offers an accurate pen experience. There are two provided pen sizes suitable for different-sized hands and drawing preferences. The larger pen has an additional customizable button, and each pen has an eraser. Pens can be adjusted to a user's preferred sensitivity as low as 3g, which works alongside the display’s pressure curve.

The included Xencelabs Quick Keys can be attached to the side of the Pen Display 24 and allows artists to add customizable shortcut keys, with each key able to be labeled using the integrated OLED display. There can be up to 40 shortcuts per application with button settings automatically switching between applications. The physical dial offers four function modes for zoom, rotation, brush size, and other functions. Users can quickly access settings via three programmable LED buttons on the top of the Pen Display.

(Image credit: Xencelabs)

The Xencelabs Pen Display 24 can be tilted at any angle between 16 and 72 degrees and can be adjusted with one hand. The Pen Display 24 is lightweight (5.8 kg / 12.8 lbs) and can be mounted using a standard VESA mount (100x100mm) opening it up to a number of stand and arm options.

The Pen Display 24 comes bundled with all key accessories a budding artist will need, including the Display, two Pens, Quick Keys, and Tilt Stand mentioned above. The display works with all common operating systems, with drivers available for Mac, PC or Linux.

The Pen Display 24 will be available in the second quarter of 2023, and will cost $1,899 / £1,850 (roughly AU$2800) but is available to preorder right away on a first come first served basis.

Read More:

• Best drawing tablets for photographers (opens in new tab)

• Best Wacom tablets (opens in new tab)

• Best photo editing tools and accessories (opens in new tab)