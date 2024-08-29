WTF is this new Panasonic camera?

Patent applications are filed by companies all the time, and more often than not they don't amount to anything other than to aid in research and development. On the other hand, they sometimes result in groundbreaking new technology that finds its way into the best mirrorless cameras on the market.

On August 16, Panasonic submitted a patent (design registration 1777795) in Japan for a three-dimensional camera. On first inspection of the design illustrations, it resembles a vlogging-style camera, especially when it is attached to a selfie stick with a separate monitor.

The design looks less like a traditional camera and something more akin to the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. The Pocket 3 has been an incredibly popular camera with creators, especially in the Asian market, and with the demand for content creation rising, it would be a great idea to take advantage.

Recently Panasonic launched the slightly revamped Lumix G100D and the full frame Lumix S9, both conventional cameras aimed at creators. Perhaps it is taking a leaf out of DJI's playbook and creating a more unique vlogging-focused camera.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

There isn't much to go on from the patent design, except for a short description:

"This product is a camera with a slide filter used to measure three-dimensional space. As shown in the reference figures showing an example of how it is used, images are taken while checking them using a stretch bar or a touch panel monitor".

There are many different ways in which this can be interpreted, as 'three-dimensional' can relate to many approaches. From Canon's recent 3D lenses and cameras designed for creating content for the Apple Vision Pro, to 3D mapping as often employed in drone and interior photography (such as the Matterport Axis).

More companies are leaning into 3D content since the release of the Vision Pro, with many seeing it as the future of content. Blackmagic Design recently created the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive, a cinema camera specifically for this purpose, and with Apple keen to create more options for the platform, perhaps Panasonic is exploring these options.

The truth is we don't know for sure, and we may never. Patent applications are a fun insight into what a company's research and development may be working on but, as mentioned, more often than not don't amount to anything. Although it is definitely interesting to see that more companies are thinking about 3D capture.

