WTF is this new Panasonic camera?

By
published

Panasonic has just designed this wild-looking 3D camera. Could it be a new vlogging camera or something more?

Panasonic Patent
(Image credit: Panasonic)

Patent applications are filed by companies all the time, and more often than not they don't amount to anything other than to aid in research and development. On the other hand, they sometimes result in groundbreaking new technology that finds its way into the best mirrorless cameras on the market.

On August 16, Panasonic submitted a patent (design registration 1777795) in Japan for a three-dimensional camera. On first inspection of the design illustrations, it resembles a vlogging-style camera, especially when it is attached to a selfie stick with a separate monitor.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles