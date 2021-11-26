Is this the best Black Friday camera deal so far? If you're a Canon or Nikon shooter, it could very well be! The Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art is now just $769 after being slashed by an enormous $630!

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art | Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art | was $1,399 | now $769

Save $630 Available for Canon EF and Nikon F-mount cameras, this brilliant Sigma Art lens is super wide, super sharp and now super affordable!

US DEAL

This versatile wide-angle, super-fast lens enables you to turn your hand to everything from street photography to landscapes, astrophotography to architecture and documentary to events shooting.

Its weather-sealed construction and water-resistant coatings make it an excellent all-season optic, ideal for shooting indoors and outdoors alike. Designed for Canon EF and Nikon F-mount DSLRs, it can be seamlessly used on the Canon EOS R and Nikon Z mirrorless systems using the respective lens adapters.

