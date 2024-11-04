Would you like a Leica phone? A new one is here – with a shutter button – BUT there is a 'but'...

By
published

A Leica phone – or at least a Sharp phone co-engineered with the legendary brand – has just been announced (and it isn't even the first)

Sharp Leica Aquos R9 phone with indicator lines pointing to phone cameras
(Image credit: Sharp (Japan))

The new Sharp Aquos R9 Pro flagship phone, with camera module co-engineered with Leica, has been announced. It'll go on sale first in Japan next month, followed by a 'global model' soon after.

The Vario-Summicron*2 camera system consists of triple cameras – standard (23mm EFL) , wide-angle (13mm EFL), and telephoto (65mm EFL). All three have 50.3 megapixel senors, with f/1/8, f/2.2, and f/2.6 apertures respectively. The tele camera also boasts optical image stabilization.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles