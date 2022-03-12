World first! 50mm T1 full frame lens for PL mount is now shipping

Almost a year after launching its first cine lens, Zhong Yi Optics has started shipping the Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine lens in a new housing design.

Apparently it took the team at a year to optimize the design of the Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine. It is now equipped with the filmmaking industry’s standard 0.8 mod gearing, which helps the precise working of follow focus units, and 105mm filter thread and 114mm outer diameter, as they are the common specifications of cine lenses on the market.

Having the same specification with other lenses will save time in real production environments, and the long focus throw with precise dual scale markings (imperial and metric) enable accurate control of focus point even with extremely shallow depth of field at T1.

The Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine lens is the first ever native full frame 50mm PL-mount lens with an ultra-fast T1 aperture (though an EF-mount option is also available). This lens will pair perfectly with the best cinema cameras from brands like Red, Arri, Blackmagic, Canon and Sony, with no adapter needed.

The 0.65m close minimum focusing distance and ultra-fast T1 aperture will render a buttery smooth bokeh, creating a dreamy ambience and separation of the subject from the background. The lens will be good for storytelling, narrative, wedding, interview shoots and many others besides.

That fast T1 aperture is great for low-light conditions, too; the results of shooting at night with no other artificial lighting using the Speedmaster 50mm T1 cine lens looks promising from sample footage.

50mm is a good focal length for many shooting situations and now with a native T1 aperture added to the PL mount family, filmmakers of all skills and abilities can take advantage of this lens in limited light conditions and give a "dreamy" look to your footage, don't believe us take a look at this lens sample below shot on a Red Komodo 6K cine camera:

The new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine lens for PL & EF mounts is available now from B&H at $999 and other authorized resellers.

