WIN over £1000 worth of prizes with Digital Photographer Magazine 250!

Special 250th Issue retrospective

Celebrate our birthday with us by exploring our journey through photographic history. (Image credit: Future)

It's a very special time for Digital Photographer - it's our 20th birthday! This marks our 250th issue and this month we have indulged our nostalgia and brushed up on our photographic history. In our dedicated retrospective feature we've been digging through the archives to highlight important moments in the history of digital imaging, during the run of the magazine. Dive in and see how these watershed moments have changed the course of the development of photo technology and the format and voice of Digital Photographer, in equal measure. It's not one to be missed!

Dramatic black and white

Pro shooter Jeremy Walker on capturing stunning mono masterpieces. (Image credit: Future)

Jeremy Walker is a household name in the world of photography and this issue he has been kind enough to put together an all-inclusive feature on one of the most popular forms of imaging - black and white. Head out on a shoot with Jeremy and learn about the essential kit he uses for his excellent mono studies, get creative with exposure, work in urban environments and capture people's personalities in flattering portraits.

Fine art portraits

Follow Claire Luxton as she explains how she creates her signature fine art style portrait studies, from shoot to print. (Image credit: Future)

Portraits can seem like a formulaic genre of photography, but as Claire Luxton's work perfectly demonstrates, this is far from the case. In our creative project this issue Claire explains her working process, both behind the camera and at the computer.

A day at the ballet

Follow our Guest Editor this issue, Clive Booth as he conducts a special shoot with the Birmingham Royal Ballet. (Image credit: Future)

Group test: budget wideangle primes

Which wideangle prime lens offers the best balance of form, function, quality and cost? (Image credit: Future)

