Win an underwater digital photography course worth $145/£118!

Sharks in the Bahamas, photographed by Cristina Mittermeier in 2019

As we reported in August, the world’s largest purpose-driven diving organization and SeaLegacy, the international conservation and production organization, joined forces to launch the new ‘30x30’ initiative.

30x30 aims to protect 30 percent of the world’s oceans by 2030 – by creating a global network of marine protected areas, the initiative aims to safeguard the health and biodiversity of the world’s oceans and to help to combat the effects of climate change.

At the current time, just 2.7 percent of the ocean – which covers 70 percent of the world’s surface – lies within a highly protected zone. So the 30x30 initiative is calling on governments and world leaders to urgently increase the level of protection for marine environments.

Dolphins swimming in the Bahamas (Image credit: © Cristina Mittermeier/SeaLegacy)

SeaLegacy was founded by conservationist and photographer Cristina Mittermeier and her partner, photographer Paul Nicklen.

The partnership with PADI gives the 30x30 initiative a lot of reach – PADI has a global community of 6,600 dive centers and resorts and 128,000 professional members.

“In our efforts to support the protection of 30% of the ocean by 2030 we must build a public narrative that frames the ocean as a solution and as an opportunity,” says Mittermeier. “We partnered with PADI because it has a vast audience of ocean-loving individuals who are already a natural group of supporters for this ideal.

“We felt that it would be beneficial to build alignment with our own audience to greatly expand the constituency that supports this lofty goal globally.”

