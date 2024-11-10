Will Pentax make another film camera? "It is still too early to say"

By
published

"It started off very promising… but it is still too early to say" Pentax says of its film camera, following decline in sales

Animation of a Pentax 17 camera spinning, against a white background
(Image credit: Pentax)

As soon as it launched, the Pentax 17 – the first new high-end film camera from a major manufacturer not named Leica in years – sold out in minutes. In fact, it has spent most of 2024 on backorder.

However, after suffering a drop-off in sales over the summer, the company says "it is still too early to say if the product will be a long-term success or if it will have a successor."

