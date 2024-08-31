Why won't L-brackets work with video heads? It seems an obvious thing to me

Camera L-brackets are great. Video tripod heads are great. But not both at the same time apparently

Video heads and L-brackets: can you see the problem?
(Image credit: Manfrotto/3 Legged Thing)

L-brackets are really useful because they let you swap quickly from horizontal shooting to vertical orientation. Most are designed specifically for the Arca Swiss quick release mechanism, which has become the closest thing to a ‘universal’ QR system on the market.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com

