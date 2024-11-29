Why isn't anyone talking about this? This Black Friday is probably the LAST CHANCE to get the best drones (or cameras) at affordable prices.

Why prices will go up in 2025: We all want to talk about great deals – but no one wants to talk about why it's so important we snap them up this time. We should.

Unless it's something specific like the occasionally threatened DJI drone ban, I don't like to confuse politics and tech/deals. Who does?

It turns out almost no one – and a lot of people who were motivated to vote by the idea of tariffs on "foreign" things haven't fully understood that imposing these charges will only be passed onto them.

DJI Air 3
DJI Air 3: at Amazon

OK, the new Air 3S has been around a month now, if you can find it, but that means the also brilliant Air 3 (see review) dual-camera drone, only released in mid-2023, is already cheaper! If most of your flying is in daylight, many of the new features of the 3S may not be immediately useful anyway – making this a very sensible choice given the deals!

📸 48MP x 2 (wide and mid-tele) | 🔋 46 minutes | 🕹 Included (with built-in screen)

✅ Two cameras for better creativity | ✅ Omnidirectional collision sensors | ❌ Newer Air 3S has larger image sensor

Normal price (Fly More Combo): $1,549
Today's best Black Friday deal (Fly More Combo): $1,239 (save $310)

View Deal
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 | was $899 | now $699Save $200 at Amazon

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 | was $899 | now $699
Save $200 at Amazon This Sony-mount standard zoom is a "trinity", with its weather sealing and constant f/2.8 aperture making it perfect for pros and serious shooters alike. This deal from Adorama includes lens filters, Corel software for Windows and more.

View Deal

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

