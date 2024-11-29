Why isn't anyone talking about this? This Black Friday is probably the LAST CHANCE to get the best drones (or cameras) at affordable prices.

Unless it's something specific like the occasionally threatened DJI drone ban, I don't like to confuse politics and tech/deals. Who does?

It turns out almost no one – and a lot of people who were motivated to vote by the idea of tariffs on "foreign" things haven't fully understood that imposing these charges will only be passed onto them.

Americans have voted for tariffs – when they come in everything made abroad – drones, cameras – will cost A LOT more. And when that happens other countries will probably start doing similar things too.

That's why you're seeing a lot of car stickers like this on Etsy...

...but these aren't going to change the prices. Sure, get the sticker on Etsy if you want to say something about the politics, but the only thing we can be reasonably sure of are the prices we today.

And, the fact is the best prices in 2025 will not be as good as the best prices now if the products cost significantly more to start with because of a tax being placed on the goods.

Personally I like drones, which are under additional threat because the best drones have been designed by a Chinese company, DJI. Tariffs might go up even more on goods from China, and DJI might have what might be seen as unfair restrictions placed on their ability to compete in America. All the more reason to get the best tech you can now, and all that makes the Air 3 deal very tempting:

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DJI Air 3: at Amazon OK, the new Air 3S has been around a month now, if you can find it, but that means the also brilliant Air 3 (see review) dual-camera drone, only released in mid-2023, is already cheaper! If most of your flying is in daylight, many of the new features of the 3S may not be immediately useful anyway – making this a very sensible choice given the deals! 📸 48MP x 2 (wide and mid-tele) | 🔋 46 minutes | 🕹 Included (with built-in screen) ✅ Two cameras for better creativity | ✅ Omnidirectional collision sensors | ❌ Newer Air 3S has larger image sensor Normal price (Fly More Combo): $1,549

Today's best Black Friday deal (Fly More Combo): $1,239 (save $310)

These price hikes are not restricted to drones though, this will affect everything. Cameras, obviously, have traditional brands based in countries like Japan, but remember, too, that brands you might think of as 'American' probably do not make their goods in the USA, so they'll also have to absorb these costs and pass them onto you.

So, if you are worried about costs but have the opportunity to invest in advance, Black Friday 2024 might well be the time to snap up some of the best Black Friday camera deals.

Personally I'm looking for deals on lenses for my Sony A7iii and fancy this from the deals page:

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 | was $899 | now $699

Save $200 at Amazon This Sony-mount standard zoom is a "trinity", with its weather sealing and constant f/2.8 aperture making it perfect for pros and serious shooters alike. This deal from Adorama includes lens filters, Corel software for Windows and more.

but the point is that, either way, I'd expect to be being offered a discount from a significantly higher base price next year if I wait to pull the trigger.