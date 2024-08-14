What the L? Upgraded 3 Legged Thing L-bracket for OM System shooters

Accessory specialist 3 Legged Thing has just released an updated version of its L-bracket for the OM System OM-1 and OM System OM-1 Mark II.

In addition to producing some of the best tripods and best monopods on the market, 3 Legged Thing also makes L-brackets for some of the most popular camera models.

The best L-brackets are fantastic tools that enable tripod users to change the camera's orientation from landscape to portrait, without completely shifting the composition or throwing off the center of gravity.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Each different camera model requires a specially designed L-bracket to ensure a confident fit – and to make sure that the camera features such as the buttons, battery, ports and screen are still accessible. The new Ollie QD provides this for users of the OM-1 and OM-1 Mark II, two of the best OM System cameras.

The Ollie QD is an improvement on the original Ollie, taking on board user feedback to help develop a fresh design. As expected, it perfectly fits the camera bodies ensuring that the tilt screen and all the buttons and doors are accessible, but it also features some great design elements that provide a little extra.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The bracket is Arca-Swiss compatible and incredibly robust and durable in its design, constructed from anodized, aerospace-grade magnesium alloy. Added mounting points enable further customization through multiple the 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 screw holes.

The Ollie QD also retains compatibility with the Peak Design Capture Clip (v3) thanks to the robust, glass-reinforced nylon adapter and pass-thru camera screw supplied in the box.

Small adjustments have been made to the original Ollie's base layout, ensuring the camera sits flush with the bracket, and the addition of a QD (Quick Detach) port makes the bracker all the more versatile.

The QD port enables the use of other QD accessories, such as camera straps, meaning it's easier to keep the bracket on the camera at all times and not just for use on a tripod.

"We had some really useful feedback from customers on our first Ollie L-bracket, so we've incorporated that into the new single-piece QD version," says 3 Legged Thing CEO, Stuart Boston. "We expect these additional features to be really popular with OM System users."

Available in the 3 Legged Thing signature colors of Copper (orange) and Darkness (matte black), the Ollie QD is available for preorder now for $99.99 / £89.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

