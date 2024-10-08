What a tease! Fujifilm previews another of its big announcements for next week

From Fujifilm's latest Instagram teaser, looks like we can expect a new telephoto lens to be announced next week

The text &#039;Go Further&#039; overlayed on a very dark picture of a silhouetted camera lens
You can just about glimpse the outline of the upcoming lens hidden in the dark background (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm is gearing up for next week's X Summit, and looks like we might be in for a big one! Fresh off the back of giving a tantalizing first glimpse at its upcoming pocket-sized interchangeable lens camera, the company's Instagram is at it again, with a tease of a new telephoto lens also due to be announced next week.

Unsurprisingly the teaser is coy with the details, although it is clear as the graphic rushes through a series of focal lengths before pushing past 200mm, as well as the headline text at the end reading 'Go Further' – all things point to a new telephoto optic.

