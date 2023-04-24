Wex launches photo competition to find UK's naughtiest pet

UK camera retailer Wex Photo Video is holding a nationwide search to discover the naughtiest pets. While for the most part, our four-legged furry, feathered or other such friends bring us limitless amounts of joy, there are times when pets can cause misery and mischief (remember that beloved teddy that is now limbless?)

Pet photography is popular even amongst those who don’t class themselves as photographers. Ask anyone with a pet to show you their phone’s camera roll and it’d be a pretty safe bet 90% of their photos would be of their beloved animals. Whether using one of the best pet cameras to keep an eye on what your furry friend gets up to when you’re not around or one of the best mirrorless cameras to take more-professional looking portraits, pet owners will show off their pets to basically anyone who will pay attention.

Paul Wareham, managing director at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) said, “Pet photography is a genre that will always be popular thanks to the cute, funny and sometimes strange behaviour of our beloved pets. Despite their destructive tendencies, owners just can’t help but forgive them. From raiding the kitchen cupboards for treats to destroying your favourite shoes, we’re on the lookout for the culprit who causes the most chaos.”

Wex Photo Video now has 13 stores across the UK including their flagship store in Norwich - plus Fixation in London. The latest store to open was opened recently in Cambridge.

To enter The UK’s Most Mischievous Pet Competition and be in with a chance of winning a PetCube Pet Camera worth £645 plus a photoshoot worth £650 with Cat Race (opens in new tab) in Lancashire, head to the Wex Photo Video website (opens in new tab) where you can fill in a form and upload the evidence. The competition closes at midnight on May 15 and participants may enter as many times as they wish.