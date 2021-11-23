Popular

Western Digital to end cloud support for some hard drives in January 2022

By

Older hard drives from Western Digital will lose cloud support as early as January 2022

WD Elements SE SSD image
(Image credit: Western Digital)

Countless products will be affected by Western Digital (WD)'s announcement to no longer support prior generations of its My Cloud OS software. This means that affected devices will no longer be accessible remotely, and will only be able to transfer data locally.

Devices running My Cloud OS 5 will no longer support prior generations of the software after 15 January 2022, cutting off cloud access, security updates and technical support. Devices running anything other than My Cloud OS 5 will no longer be supported after 15 April 2022

• Read More: Best external hard drives 

The company has suggested that as security standards evolve, it is necessary to end support for the outdated generations of its cloud-based storage services. This means that critical security updates will only be available to My Cloud OS 5-compatible devices. 

This change will affect numerous products running older versions of the software – so if you've got an older drive with cloud support, you might want to check our buying guides for best portable hard drives  and best portable SSD drives to make sure you've got an up-to-date device. 

The full list of Western Digital hard drives affected by the end of My Cloud OS support is as follows: 

My Cloud PR2100
My Cloud PR4100
My Cloud EX2 Ultra
My Cloud EX4100
My Cloud EX2100
My Cloud DL2100
My Cloud DL4100
My Cloud Mirror Gen2
My Cloud (P/N: WDBCTLxxxxxxx-10)
WD Cloud
My Cloud Mirror
My Cloud EX2
My Cloud EX4
My Cloud (P/N: WDBCTLxxxxxxx-00)

Western Digital advises that customers owning affected devices should take action as soon as possible to ensure that their content is protected and stored safely. It is recommended that users back up their old devices, disconnect them from any internet supply and protect their device with a strong and unique password.

Further information, and an FAQ is available on the Western Digital website

Read More:

Best Mac external hard drive
G-Drive Mobile SSD R-series 500GB review
Best SSDs

Beth Nicholls

A staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has an extensive background in various elements of technology with five years of experience working as a tester and sales assistant for CeX. After completing a degree in Music Journalism, followed by obtaining a Master's degree in Photography awarded by the University of Brighton, she spends her time outside of DCW as a freelance photographer specialising in live music events and band press shots under the alias 'bethshootsbands'. 

Related articles