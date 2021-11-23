Western Digital to end cloud support for some hard drives in January 2022

Countless products will be affected by Western Digital (WD)'s announcement to no longer support prior generations of its My Cloud OS software. This means that affected devices will no longer be accessible remotely, and will only be able to transfer data locally.

Devices running My Cloud OS 5 will no longer support prior generations of the software after 15 January 2022, cutting off cloud access, security updates and technical support. Devices running anything other than My Cloud OS 5 will no longer be supported after 15 April 2022

The company has suggested that as security standards evolve, it is necessary to end support for the outdated generations of its cloud-based storage services. This means that critical security updates will only be available to My Cloud OS 5-compatible devices.

This change will affect numerous products running older versions of the software – so if you've got an older drive with cloud support, you might want to check our buying guides for best portable hard drives and best portable SSD drives to make sure you've got an up-to-date device.

The full list of Western Digital hard drives affected by the end of My Cloud OS support is as follows:

My Cloud PR2100

My Cloud PR4100

My Cloud EX2 Ultra

My Cloud EX4100

My Cloud EX2100

My Cloud DL2100

My Cloud DL4100

My Cloud Mirror Gen2

My Cloud (P/N: WDBCTLxxxxxxx-10)

WD Cloud

My Cloud Mirror

My Cloud EX2

My Cloud EX4

My Cloud (P/N: WDBCTLxxxxxxx-00)

Western Digital advises that customers owning affected devices should take action as soon as possible to ensure that their content is protected and stored safely. It is recommended that users back up their old devices, disconnect them from any internet supply and protect their device with a strong and unique password.

Further information, and an FAQ is available on the Western Digital website.

