The best NVRs and NVR camera systems for CCTV in 2021

Looking for the best NVR? This guide will help you find the right one for you, help you through the jargon, and get your recorder at the best price.

NVR is short for Network Video Recorder, a device which acts as a hub for an IP-based security camera system. It is a storage and review point for your CCTV which means you don’t need to sign up to remote service to store your video.

That means, of course, it’ll need cameras, typically connected by power-over-ethernet (PoE) cables (see our guide to the best PoE cameras), and at least one hard drive.

The retailer often offers the NVR in several different bundles with different types and numbers of camera, and complete with different drive capacities .There are real bargains to be had with some of these all-in-one kits, and the only real downside is some spectacularly confusing product names.

An NVR, incidentally, is not quite the same thing as a DVR (or Digital Video Recorder), which appeared in the late 90s. They look similar and store video too, but a DVR is built to accept and digitally compress analogue or digital video via coax sockets.

The advantage of an NVR-based system is that, because the video is being compressed by the cameras, processing power remains for extra functions, so your video doesn’t need to be sent into the cloud for useful AI features to spot the clips worth reviewing. Networking brings other obvious advantages, like remote access and – of course – the ability to work with all IP cameras, wired or wireless.

Key features to look out for are power over ethernet, which can simplify wiring, hard drive capacity, the resolution input, and number of channels or cameras it can handle, and if there are any means of backup.

Best NVR in 2021

1: Amcrest NV4108E Best DVR for multi-brand compatibility Specifications Capacity: 1 x SATA (6TB max) Resolution: 8mp/4K @ 30fps Streams: up to 8 channels Compression Tech: H.264/H.265 Remote streaming: Yes Bandwidth in: 80Mbps External drive socket: USB Display socket: HDMI (4K), VGA Interface: TV, Web, PC, Mac, iOS, Android Dimensions: 260 x 225 x 48 mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $159.99 View at Amazon $219.99 View at Amazon Prime $259.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + H.265 makes for more efficient 4K storage + Software available for Phone, Mac, PC, Web + Plug-and-play setup + Playback timeline feature is intuitive to review video Reasons to avoid - Limited to 7 4K cameras - Doesn’t support camera features like 2-way talk - Lacks smart motion detection, so more possible false positives

Running on a Quad Core CPU, Amcrest’s UI is pretty nippy but if you’d like a different the ‘Amcrest View Pro’ phone or tablet app allows you to live stream with surprisingly little lag from wherever you keep that comfy chair. In terms of tech adoption, Amcrest also now have a cloud backup service for those willing to surrender their subscription-free life.

ONVIF device compatibility, is increasingly popular thanks to the wide selection of PoE cameras (and prices) it opens, though compliance isn’t guaranteed so if you’re getting started there is much to be said for a kit or a bit of research.

In terms of alerts, the box houses a buzzer which can be linked to the motion sensing tech to wake you if needed, though we prefer the email and video push; assuming sensible configuration of the motion detection zones, which can all be done from Amcrest’s thorough range of interfaces (Mac users aren’t snubbed here).

2: Reolink RLK8-800 Best DVR for reviewing video history Specifications Capacity: 1 x SATA (Max 8TB) + eSATA Resolution: 8mp (4K) @ 25fps Streams: up to 8 Compression Tech: H.264 Remote streaming: Yes Bandwidth in: 100Mbps External drive socket: eSata, USB Display socket: HDMI (4K), VGA Interface: TV, Web, PC, iOS, Android Dimensions: 260 x 230 x 41mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $499.99 View at Amazon Prime $559.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Person and vehicle detection + Easy to use app and TV interface + Sold in 4K Plug-and-play PoE kits Reasons to avoid - H.264 compression fills up faster - Exclusively Reolink camera compatible - AI only filters vehicles or people

Despite having only one SATA bay, the Reolink system makes a lot of room for storage by adding an eSATA socket at the back. The system is also typically bundled with its preferred Reolink 4K cameras which provide stand-out sharp footage which is easy to review thanks to the fresh modern interface

Built-in operating systems can be a tad clunky, but connect the supplied mouse to the NVR and the Reolink interface, whether on 4K TV or VGA screen, is a bit clearer. The 24/7 recording is accompanied by a timeline which highlights events (people or vehicles) and can be filtered as you browse. While it doesn’t sound a lot, in practice most CCTV reviewing is for these things.

When connected to your local network via the LAN socket, assuming an internet connection, the system can use the same alert tech to send specific activity alerts to your devices.

3: Hikvision DS-7608NI-I2/8P Best for high data throughput Specifications Capacity: : 2 SATA drive (8TB each) Resolution: : 12mp Streams: up to 8 Compression Tech: H.264 / H.264+ / H.265 / H.265+ / MPEG4 Remote streaming: Yes Bandwidth in: 100Mbps External drive socket: USB Display socket: HDMI, VGA Interface: TV, Web, iOS, Android Dimensions: 380 x 290 x 45mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS $314 View at Amazon $339 View at Amazon $369.95 View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Supports up to 12 megapixel cameras + ONVIF compatibility for multi-brand systems + Plug-and-play operation Reasons to avoid - Hikvision’s range of cameras can be confusing - No fisheye dewarping function

This Embedded NVR has a distinctly professional appearance, and it’s certainly suited to higher-end set ups, in fact it’s even more future proof than many given it’s not only capable of handling 12MP cameras but isn’t too picky about the brand. The compatibility with ONVIF (S & T) means it’s possible to build your camera collection over time from multiple brands. We also appreciated that it’s got two SATA bays and each can accept a drive of up to 8TB for a total of a whopping 16TB.

In practice, that might be more than you need for a home system – and certainly it’s more than a modest investment before you even get one camera – but this is a thoroughbred capable of serving up to 256 Mb/s for video review and includes smart search.

We also liked that the rear panel features an alarm interface panel amongst the usual connectors for serious setups.

4: Annke 4K 8CH PoE NVR Best NVR for affordable plug-and-play Specifications Capacity: 1 x SATA (6TB Max) Resolution: 8mp (4K) Streams: up to 8 channels Compression Tech: e H.264 / H.264+ / H.265 / H.265+ / MPEG4 Remote streaming: Yes Bandwidth in: 80Mbps External drive socket: USB Display socket: HDMI (4K), VGA Interface: TV, Web, PC, iOS, Android Dimensions: 315 x 240 x 48mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS $159.99 View at Amazon Prime $329.99 View at Amazon $399.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Smart playback search function + Front USB makes exporting clips easy + Motion detection areas can be shapes Reasons to avoid - Even, compare to NVRs it’s not an attractive design - Not all ONVIF cameras are supported - Setup security questions definitely favor American-English

Clearly built for practicality, the Annke H800 makes connecting a USB drive easy without re-positioning by adding an extra USB socket at the front as well as the rear one for the mouse.

The in-built OS isn’t beautiful, but actually very smart; you can choose to disable motion detection by zone on each camera view and, even as you refine the detection, you see a handy live view of where the algorithm is spotting action. Other handy features include quotas for individual cameras to prioritise some recordings drive vapacity.

The system includes event-driven or “Smart” timeline review of recorded video, the latter allowing you to search video for movement within areas you specify – a handy tool for finding if someone went into a specific corner of the shot after the fact.

Phone integration for Android or iOS also brings notifications though only one user account can be connected.

5: Swann SRNVR-88580H Best DVR for AI features Specifications Capacity: 1 x SATA (Max 6TB) Resolution: 8Mp Streams: up to 8 channels Compression Tech: e.H.264 / H.265 Remote streaming: Yes External drive socket: USB Display socket: HDMI (4k), VGA Interface: TV, Web, PC, iOS, Android Dimensions: 235 x 310 x 53mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $359.95 View at Amazon Prime $901.07 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Facial recognition and smart alerts + Google Assistant & Alexa integrations + Very thorough manual in clear English Reasons to avoid - Only works with certain Swann PoE cameras - The high quality cameras can overload the bandwidth - Camera settings can only be changed via NVR, not app

What shines out with the Swann system is the more advanced facial recognition tools which put person/vehicle recognition – still very useful – in the shade. Since the known faces can be named and the software allows for customisations, you can have a specific alert when the kids get near the treats (without paying a monthly fee).

It feels like Swann appreciates what the fight against Nest and the others means from a user’s perspective, hence functional integrations with Alexa & Google Assistant via the NVR.

A third USB socket covers mouse, backup drive and downloading to a USB stick without needing to unplug anything – usability plus.

On the down-side, pet detection does require a cloud subscription (perhaps that just feels a worrying threshold to cross). In reality the fact Swann offer a cloud option – and secure backup using it – will be a handy option for some, even if it does bring with it a monthly fee.

6: Lorex D861A82B 4K DVR Best NVR for smart home integrations Specifications Capacity: 1xSATA Resolution: 8mp Streams: up to 8 Compression tech: HVEC / H.265 Remote streaming: Yes External drive socket: USB Display socket: HDMI (4k), VGA Interface: TV, Web, PC, Mac iOS, Android Dimensions: 324 x 249 x 60mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $259.95 View at Amazon $284.95 View at Walmart $454.95 View at Amazon 2 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Wireless & Wired connections (‘Fusion’) + Mac, Windows software available + Improved compression offers longer video history Reasons to avoid - Surprisingly expensive - First time setup of Fusion could be easier - Additional hub is needed to link to sensors

This elegant looking NVR actually has the same sockets as most other 4K 8-channel systems from the back, but can sit comfortably under a living room TV. There the central panic button, which triggers all lights & sirens built into connected cameras, could end a home invasion.

The main Lorex NVR software also allows you to set up effective deterrence rules using person and vehicle detection and features area search for easier review.

There is a similar level of design polish in the remote access app save for one thing; if you do connect wireless and wired cameras you’ll need to tidy up the alerts yourself to avoid duplicates.

We also appreciated that the Apple TV wasn’t forgotten; and smart home fans will love the ability to add sensors (like gate or door opening) as well as cameras via a Lorex Sensor Hub.

7. CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 For those who want to make security a hobby experience Specifications Capacity: 1xSATA Resolution: No cameras included Streams: Depends on choice of switch Compression tech: Depends on software choice Remote streaming: Yes External drive socket: USB Display socket: HDMI (4k) Interface: TV, Web, Apps Dimensions: 86 x 56mm board TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $67.99 View at Amazon $69.99 View at Best Buy Prime $74.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fun project for some + A reason to build a Pi + Opportunity to change software to keep the best features Reasons to avoid - No PoE sockets - Setup is definitely not for the feint of heart - -ou’ll want a hard drive and network switch

Make no mistake, this is not the same approach as the other products on this list. This isn’t a ready-made box with all the necessary PoE sockets to connect a series of cameras to but, since an NVR is essentially just a computer in different clothes, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the enthusiast community is continuously refining software to power NVRs. If you feel motivated to build your own, why not start with a Raspberry Pi 4? Unless you’re only using USB cameras, you’ll also need a PoE Ethernet Switch (like the BV-Tech) and certainly some kind of storage (it’s unlikely the microSD card slot in the Pi will cut it for long, but many folk already have a spare external hard drive lying around). From there it’s simply a matter of choosing an OS and a piece of software; Shinobi is available for free and supports ARM architecture, as does ZoneMinder , so there are two good starting points.

8. Amcrest 4K NV4216E-AI Best NVR for big multi-camera set-ups Specifications Capacity: 1 x SATA (6TB max) Resolution: 8mp/4K @ 30fps Streams: up to 16 Compression tech: H.264/H.265 Remote streaming: Yes Bandwidth in: 200Mbps / 80Mbps in AI mode External drive socket: USB Display socket: HDMI (4k), VGA Interface: TV, Web, PC, Mac, iOS, Android Dimensions: 376 x 320 x 53 mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $479.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Intelligent search and playback + Human and vehicle detection + 16 PoE sockets. Reasons to avoid - Pricey unless many cameras are needed - Package shown without drives

If you need a more powerful NVR – with greater camera capacity – than the NV4108E above, then Amcrest have you covered; the 4216E-AI supports up to two 8GB drives inside and has 16 PoE ports for cameras on the back, all capable of 4K resolution. The system is happy with H.265 and H.264 and has a high-speed throughput of 200Mbps, dropping to 80Mbps when the on-board AI functions are active. This sacrifice buys you human and vehicle detection (and search in recordings), offering functionality to compete with the subscription services from Google Nest and Amazon Ring among others. Amcrest’s App is similar in scope. The machine even has microphone sockets for two-way-talk from the NVR.

