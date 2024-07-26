Want to know EVERYTHING about the Canon EOS R5 Mark II before you invest in "the most pre-ordered camera"? You can!

The new Canon EOS R5 Mark II is causing a lot of excitement. In fact we've even seen it being called the "most pre-ordered camera," according to @canonrumorsguy. (We'd take that with a pinch of salt though – some companies manage their ordering processes differently – Fujifilm X100VI anyone?)

Still, if you're on the fence – or already sitting waiting for yours – Canon have released the manual so you can start exploring every tiny little detail of the operation already.

The Canon R5 Mark II manual can be viewed online here (external link).

It feels like this could be very useful if you've still not decided if the R5 Mk II is the device for you as you will have the most granular detail you can imagine, though of course – like many camera manuals – there are some aspects of the notes which might feel a little unnecessary to the experienced (in Program mode, for example, AE, the tip is offered "If a slow shutter speed and low aperture value blink, the subject is too dark. Increase the ISO speed or use flash.")

There are more interesting bits to be found, like the detail that the eye-tracking could struggle to follow your eye if you're squinting. Indeed the manual is a great opportunity to learn about less familiar concepts in a very matter-of-fact way. (See the Using Eye Control page.)

Site editor James Artaius using a Canon EOS R5 Mark II in front of a basketball game (Image credit: James Artaius)



If your camera is already in the metaphorical post, this is probably a double opportunity. Not only will you be able to make sure you're out of the gates as quickly as possible on day one, but it will arm you with the info you need before deciding what of the best memory cards and best Canon RF lenses you might want to consider.

Or, you can simply use the extra information to decide you 'might' cancel your pre-order like YouTuber Moving Matt (but then he was a Nikon guy anyway...).

Whatever your purpose, the detail is there and you can drill down.