Wacom adds two new top-spec tablets to the Cintiq Pro family

Wacom just has announced two powerful new additions to its top-of-the-range Cintiq Pro family. These new pen displays, the Wacom Cintiq Pro 17 and Wacom Cintiq Pro 22, now include the revolutionary technology introduced with the Pro 27 making, it easier for photographers, retouchers, animators and designers to create beautiful, color-accurate works of art.

Once you start using a drawing tablet in your editing or creation workflow, it’s hard to go back – and those with built-in screens make it even easier to see exactly what you’re doing. The Cintiq Pro 22 boasts a generous 21.5-inch display, providing more screen real estate for those who require it, while the Cintiq Pro 17 offers a more compact 17.3-inch screen for people who may need to use it at different locations.

Both tablets feature stunning 4K resolution and can display a breathtaking 1.07 billion colors. They offer exceptional color coverage, including 100% Rec. 709 and 99% DCI-P3 coverage – the color gamuts frequently used in video, film, and broadcast production.

Both products are also Pantone and Pantone SkinTone Validated, ensuring accurate representation of the full spectrum of human skin tones, reducing the necessity for a secondary color reference monitor in color-critical workflows. With HDR Gamma support featuring hybrid log gamma and perceptual quantization, you can display and edit realistic HDR footage.

The Wacom Cintiq Pro 17 (Image credit: Wacom)

The Pro Pen 3 can be configured to suit your needs with customizable weight grip thickness, pen buttons and center of balance. After all, no two designers are the same and what works for one may not work for another.

It has over eight thousand levels of pressure sensitivity and three side switches where you can allocate shortcuts. The super responsive pen can sense even the smallest of movements and, with improved tilt recognition, you can edit with more fluidity than ever before. Included are ten nibs, five standard and five felt, plus a nib removal tool.

Each display includes eight ExpressKeys along the back corners, to which users can program quick actions such as pen pressure, panning or zoom. Both the Cintiq Pro 22 and the Cintiq Pro 17 come with an Easy Stand, but you can also attach it to your favorite stand or desk mount thanks to the Vesa 75 mount. For maximum flexibility and versatility, the Cintiq Pro Stand can be purchased separately.

Widely regarded as the best in the business, Wacom’s dedication to innovation remains steadfast by setting the industry standard in drawing tablets and enhancing the workflow of professional creatives. The Wacom Cintiq Pro 17 is now available in the US and UK for $2499.95 / £2349.98 while the Cintiq Pro 22 will be available in December 2023 for $2999.95 / £2849.99.

