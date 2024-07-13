Voigtlander launches pair of retro 50mm lenses for Leica M-mount

Cosina, Voigtlander's parent company, has unveiled the new APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 Type I/II. The two different designs of this new interchangeable lenses have been designed exclusively for the full-frame Leica M-mount under the Voigtlander brand.

This manual focus lens is optimized for full-size M-mount sensors, boasting a sophisticated apochromatic design that eliminates various aberrations, including axial chromatic aberration.

This new lens aims for exceptional resolution and contrast reproduction. Its maximum aperture is f/3.5, reminiscent of traditional rangefinder camera lenses. Four of its eight elements, arranged in six groups, incorporate anomalous partial dispersion glass, ensuring uncompromised optical performance.

Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 Type I (Image credit: Voigtlander)

The Type I version of the APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 features a high-precision rangefinder interlocking mechanism, providing a smooth operation with its all-metal helicoid. Users can experience the traditional pleasure of focusing with a rangefinder, with a minimum shooting distance of 0.45m, extendable from 0.7m depending on the attached camera.

The lens has a retro-style filter diameter of 34mm and is available in two exterior designs: a brass model with two-tone black paint and chrome (245g) and an aluminum model with matte black paint (150g). Both models come with a matching metal hood and cap.

The Type II version also includes a high-precision rangefinder interlocking mechanism. However, it has a minimum shooting distance of 0.35m, extendable from 0.7m, and a helicoid rotation angle of 300 degrees, providing flexibility in focusing. The lens also features a 39mm filter diameter and is available in two exterior designs: a silver brass model (250g) and a black-painted model partially made of aluminum (175g). The silver model includes a matching metal hood and matte-finished black metal cap, while the black model comes with a metal hood and cap painted in the same color as the body.

Both versions of the APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 aim to deliver ultimate optical performance in a compact, stylish design inspired by mid-20th century rangefinder camera lenses.

Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 Type II (Image credit: Voigtlander)

These new Voigtlander lenses reflect the company’s dedication to combining classic design with modern optical technology, providing photographers with tools that are both aesthetically pleasing and functionally superior. The new APO-Lanthar 50mm f/3.5 Type I/II from Voigtlander will be available in August 2024, offering users a blend of vintage charm and cutting-edge performance.

