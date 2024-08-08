Vivo's V40 and V40 Pro launch with Zeiss-tuned cameras and smart fill light – we try them out!

A first for the V Series, both the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro get Zeiss Portrait Mode and photo tuning plus a new Aura fill light

A photo of the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro have just been announced with Zeiss-tuned camera systems and a new fill light with temperature control. Positioned as a pair of upper-midrange portrait camera phones, the lower-cost V40 goes up against the OnePlus Nord 4 while the pricier V40 Pro takes on the Google Pixel 8a and Honor 200 Pro.

While both phones look almost identical, the key differences are power and cameras, with the Pro getting a specced-up MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and a 2x telephoto portrait camera, as well as a slightly more premium primary camera sensor.

Image 1 of 3
A photo of the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)
Image 1 of 6
Photos captured on the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Basil Kronfli
Basil Kronfli

Basil Kronfli is a freelance technology journalist, consultant, and content creator. He trained in graphic design and started his career at Canon Europe before moving into journalism. Basil is also experienced in video production, independently running the YouTube channel TechEdit, and during his time at Future, he worked alongside the Digital Camera World team as a senior video producer. 

