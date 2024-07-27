Vivo X200 Pro to get 200MP telephoto camera (and is coming to Europe)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to launch its next flagship phone in Europe. According to a report on Notebookcheck.net, UK phone network EE had added the Vivo X200 Pro to its list of handsets on its support website. This is great news as it doesn't just confirm the name of the successor to the Vivo X100 Pro - but also confirms that it won't just be sold in China.

The handset is of particular interest as it is rumored to have the same 200-megapixel telephoto camera that is found on the Vivo X100 Ultra - which has only gone on sale in Asia.

Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed that the 85mm f/2.67 lens coupled with its 200Mp 1/1.4" sensor will also used on the upcoming Vivo X200 Pro. The camera unit will be again be developed in partnership with Zeiss.

The phone will launch first in China later this year, before going on sale in Europe - if the leaks prove to be true.

Recently, the impressive Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable phone has managed to make it onto the Indian market - signalling that Vivo handsets are gradually get a more global audience. It is very unlikely, however, for Vivo flagship models to make it into the US market any time soon.

