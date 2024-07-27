Vivo X200 Pro to get 200MP telephoto camera (and is coming to Europe)

By
published

EE lets slip the name of Vivo's next flagship phone - and rumors are it'l have set a new record for telephoto photography

Vivo X100 Pro
(Image credit: Vivo)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to launch its next flagship phone in Europe. According to a report on Notebookcheck.net, UK phone network EE had added the Vivo X200 Pro to its list of handsets on its support website. This is great news as it doesn't just confirm the name of the successor to the Vivo X100 Pro - but also confirms that it won't just be sold in China.

The handset is of particular interest as it is rumored to have the same 200-megapixel telephoto camera that is found on the Vivo X100 Ultra - which has only gone on sale in Asia.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

