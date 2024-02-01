Viltrox 20mm f/2.8 AF now available for Nikon Z mount too - for less than $160

Last year, Viltrox released a 20mm f/2.8 AF lens for Sony full-frame cameras costing less than $160 - now it’s available in Nikon Z mount too.

Viltrox proves time and time again that it is possible to produce, affordable, compact, light-weight lenses. You may possibly not be able to compare the image quality to that of the Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S lens but Viltrox does what very few lens brands can - it make desirable focal lengths accessible to photographers on a budget. At almost $700 less than the Nikon equivalent, for the price, the Viltrox lens is very impressive.

Designed with landscape, architectural and astrophotographers in mind, this wide-angle lens offers a 91.6-degree angle of view, perfect for capturing expansive night skies or stunning vistas. At just 173g it’s extremely lightweight and very portable making it also a great choice for photographers who travel regularly and need to be conscious of how much weight they’re carrying. With a minimum focus of 0.19m and a maximum aperture of f/2.8, it’s also great for capturing subjects up close with a beautiful, blurred background.

The Viltrox 20mm f/2.8 AF is made up of 10 elements in 8 groups, consisting of 2 ED lenses, 1 high refractive index lens and 2 aspherical lenses which help to minimize chromatic aberration and lens flares. There is also a USB-C port fitted into the lens making it quick and easy for users to update its firmware.

Viltrox 20mm f/2.8 AF for Nikon Z (Image credit: Viltrox)

One of the standout features of this lens is the fact it’s autofocus. Most lenses around this price point you’d expect to be Manual Focus only but this one introduces an almost silent STM Motor that allows for quick and precise autofocus. As it’s so quiet, it’s also a great option for videographers who want to avoid picking up on focusing sounds and it’s capable of eye and face tracking too.

The Sony version of this lens has been very well received, with people describing it as underrated, sharp and consistent. Despite its low price point, images don’t get distorted which you might expect and image quality is very good overall.

All too often, photography is deemed a rich man’s game and there is some truth in that. Cameras and lenses are expensive but we are starting to see lots more good quality affordable options - such as from Viltrox who cater to beginners, novices and even seasoned photographers who can’t justify the cost of the big brands.

Today's best Viltrox AF 20mm f/2.8 for Nikon Z deals $158 View

Check out the best wide-angle lenses perfect for capturing vast views