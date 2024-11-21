"Very Rare" Gold Nazi Leica turns out to be fake in Antiques Roadshow

BBC antiques expert disappoints the man who thought he'd bought a Leica rangefinder camera worth thousands

Stumbling across a rare camera worth tens of thousands is every photographer's dream - and a bloke on the BBC's long-running Antiques Roadshow TV series thought he'd done just that when he ponied up £480 ($600) for what looked like a Leica, a very valuable camera used by the Nazis. However, an expert on the show – a television program where members of the public bring in what they hope are treasures to be assessed and valued – had to break it to the poor guy that it was in fact a fake.

In a video shared by The Mirror expert Marc Allum got the guy's hopes up to start with though: "Do you know, I remember many, many years ago I had the pleasure of discovering a Leica Luxus camera on the Roadshow," he told him at the filming, which took place in Lincoln Cathedral. “I cannot describe how I felt about it at the time, it was very rare. The first sight of this camera made my heart really, really flutter because this is, of course, a very beautiful Leica camera.”

The unfortunate man excitedly told Allum how he'd discovered the camera, explaining that he 'knew it was very rare' when he spotted it at a nearby antiques centre: “I’d never seen one before. Having the Olympic rings on, I knew it was from the 1936 Berlin Olympics,” he enthused.
Excitingly, the lens cap was also emblazoned with the Olympic rings, the eagle, the Swastika and the year 1936.

But Allum had a disappointing verdict: “Quite often, which is unfortunately the case, is that things that look really good sometimes turn out to be a bit too good to be true,” he told the crestfallen chap, going on to say that in countries such as the Czech Republic, he would regularly see ‘some very rare Leicas’. “And what I discovered was, these were being faked. Now what we have here is, what I feel is, a fake. Let me explain why it has some problems.”

He continued: “Firstly, there is a number on the top which is a five-digit serial number. Now, generally, Leicas have six-digit serial numbers, and in fact, the number corresponds with a Leica 3A. So essentially, we’ve got something that’s been changed and embellished on a much older SaShi and had these elements added to it to turn it into this camera.”

We guess the bloke did'Nazi that coming! However, at least he didn't fork out as much as Rupert Murdoch did for the infamous Hitler Diaries.

Ariane Sherine
Ariane Sherine
Author and journalist

Ariane Sherine is an author and journalist on many subjects including interiors, and singer-songwriter (under the artist name Ariane X). She has written for the Guardian, Times, Independent, Telegraph, Spectator, Mail, New Statesman, Esquire, NME, Sun and Metro. She regularly appears on television and radio.

She's also written comedy for the BBC and Channel 4, and is still known worldwide for the 2008 Atheist Bus Campaign, featuring adverts on buses which proclaimed 'There's probably no God. Now stop worrying and enjoy your life' sponsored by Richard Dawkins.

As a result, Ariane went on to edit and compile the bestselling celebrity charity anthology The Atheist's Guide to Christmas (HarperCollins). She has also written three self-help books for major publisher Hachette: Talk Yourself Better, How to Live to 100 and The How of Happy (the last two co-written with public health consultant David Conrad). Ariane's debut novel Shitcom was published in 2021, and is a hilarious body swap comedy. Her latest book is the biography The Real Sinéad O'Connor by White Owl Books.

