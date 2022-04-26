Vazen launches 135mm T2.8 1.8X anamorphic lens for US$8,000

Vazen has unveiled a new 135mm T2.8 1.8x Anamorphic lens for Full Frame EF and PL mount cameras, completing a 3-lens set (50mm + 85mm + 135mm) of a Full Frame 1.8x Anamorphic line-up.

The new Vazen 135mm T2.8 is designed to cover large format cinema cameras like Red Monstro, Red V-Raptor, Alexa LF, Kinefinity Mavo LF and Z-cam E2-F8 fully. The lens is deigned to delivered outstanding sharpness, even when operating wide open. The new 135mm features a relatively compact and lightweight design, it has the same focus and aperture position as the Vazen 85mm for easy lens switching on set.

It features a consistent 86mm front filter thread handy for ND filters or diopters to be used and with a 5ft (1.52m) close focus distance allows this lens to produce some extremely creamy depth of field, along with the front diameter set at the standard 95mm size for easy use with matte boxes.

To see how this and other lenses in the set perform you can watch the video below:

This new lens is entirely built of aluminum and the independent aperture and focus rings are incorporated with 0.8 mod cine gears, this lens is also available in an interchangeable PL and EF mount, which makes it a dream for those who like to rent cameras for certain shoots and don't need to worry about lens options too.

All of the Vazen 1.8x anamorphic lenses feature a front anamorphic design which delivers a buttery smooth oval bokeh, signature blue, but not over saturated, horizontal flare and the widescreen cinematic look. The lens also features a wide 32.2° horizontal field of view (similar to a 75mm spherical lens) and the closest focusing distance is 5 feet (1.52m) from sensor.

Vazen chose to adopt the 1.8x squeeze design to balance the anamorphic characters as well as the resolution of the image. The 1.8x squeeze can produce a cinematic widescreen of 2.39:1 aspect when paired up with 4:3 sensors. When partnered with 16:9 sensors, much less data is needed to be cropped away to create the desired 2.39:1 ratio.

The three-lens FF set that features the Vazen 50mm, 85mm and the 135mm is currently offered at $19,999 (a $4,000 discount compared to buying all three lens separately) with proprietary triple-lens hard case – or if you prefer to buy lenses individually, like most of us do, they will set you back $8,000 each.

