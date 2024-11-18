Vanguard's new travel tripod is built for videographers on the go

By
published

Are you a content creator who’s constantly on the go? Vanguard’s Alta Pro 3VLT travel tripod might be worthy of your next adventure

Vanguard ALTA PRO 3VLT showing tilting and panning video head functionality and an attached video camera
The Vanguard Alta Pro 3VLT is available with either the Veo PV-10 or Veo PV-12 video head, featuring smooth panning and tilting (Image credit: Vanguard)

Vanguard has launched the Alta Pro 3VLT travel tripod, aimed at on-the-go content creation. This video-centric tripod boasts a lightweight, travel-friendly design and is available in four configurations – a choice of two different heads with either a carbon fiber or aluminum build.

The lightest configuration weighs roughly 2.55lbs / 1.15kg and the most compact configuration folds down to just 21.3in / 54cm. The tripod extends via 5 sections, up to a height of 58.2in / 148cm and features twisting leg locks, a choice of retractable rubber or spiked feet, and has a payload capacity of 11lbs / 5kg.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles