Vanguard's new travel tripod is built for videographers on the go

Vanguard has launched the Alta Pro 3VLT travel tripod, aimed at on-the-go content creation. This video-centric tripod boasts a lightweight, travel-friendly design and is available in four configurations – a choice of two different heads with either a carbon fiber or aluminum build.

The lightest configuration weighs roughly 2.55lbs / 1.15kg and the most compact configuration folds down to just 21.3in / 54cm. The tripod extends via 5 sections, up to a height of 58.2in / 148cm and features twisting leg locks, a choice of retractable rubber or spiked feet, and has a payload capacity of 11lbs / 5kg.

Each configuration is thin, too, largely thanks to the absence of a center column, providing a diameter a little over 2.4in / 6cm, which Vanguard states: “makes them incredibly easy to pick up with one hand, or pack away”. Instead of a central column, you get an aircraft-grade aluminum leveling system. Affording videographers the ability to keep their framing level, with an adjustable vertical tilt of ±15.

The tripod extends via five sections and can hold a payload of up to 11lbs / 5kg (Image credit: Vanguard)

Customers can choose between the Vanguard’s Veo PV-10 or Veo PV-12 video heads. The former is ‘closed bridge’, while the latter is ‘open bridge’. Both feature Vanguard’s new Arca-Swiss compatible QS-56P compact video quick-release plate. Handily, this has a retractable non-twist spring pin.

If your camera or L-bracket can accommodate the pin, it will prevent the plate from spinning as you screw it in place, so the camera is always facing forward once tightened. And since it’s retractable, it will simply retract out of the way, if it’s not compatible with your camera or L-bracket.

Both heads feature a tilt-and-pan lock, with friction adjustment. They also have a sprung counterbalance system, as well as a long handle for more precision when panning and tilting.

Two 1/4-in threads on the tripod canopy allow for compatible accessory attachment. The Alta Pro 3VLT comes with a luxury padded tripod bag. The Alta Pro 3VLT 235AV 10 and Alta Pro 3VLT 235AV 12 are both priced at £269.99 (US and Australian pricing to follow). The Alta Pro 3VLT 235CV 10 and Alta Pro 3VLT 235CV 12 are both priced at £349.99 and are available now.

