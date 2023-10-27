Use your filters like never before! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 272 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!
Master your filters!
Software is capable of amazing things these days, from correcting exposures and even allowing us to recompose our shots after the fact. There is still plenty of room in your kitbag for a set of hardware filters, however! In our cover feature, learn how to use your polarisers, ND grads and big stoppers like never before by applying them in unconventional ways.
Get it right in-camera
Furthering our theme of capturing incredible shots without software, our Technique Editor, Kim explains how you can shoot print-ready images straight out-of-camera. Learn how to use every feature of your camera, from grid lines to the LCD, custom white balance to hidden autofocus settings, and shoot amazing compositions with minimal hassle!
Life in the fast lane - interview with motorsport photographer Jamey Price
In every issue, we feature an interview with a high-flying photographer in the industry. This month, we sit down with winning motorsport photographer Jamey Price to discover how he transitioned from a Jockey to living his life in the photo pit at the world's most famous race tracks. Buckle up!
Create macro shots with a difference
Macro photography never ceases to fascinate us. It has the amazing power to reveal the world in a way we never usually see it.
In this creative project, we explain how to use basic lighting to highlight tiny textures and reveal details in small subjects, to create beautiful botanical photo art. Discover how to set up your shots, arrange your lights and frame your compositions for maximum impact, producing the wow factor without a big budget.
Shoot for a magazine
Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.
Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike!
Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.
