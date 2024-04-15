URGENT: If you're an OM System camera user, you need to read this RIGHT NOW

If you own an OM System camera and you're also a macOS user, you need to update your firmware right now – otherwise, you might not be able to update it ever again.

This is due to undisclosed macOS security updates that may interfere with future OM System firmware, preventing you from upgrading your camera in the future. However, by installing to the most recent OM firmware now, you will be able to update your camera even with the changes to macOS.

OM System in Japan issued two notices alerting users of the issue, asking them to update their cameras ASAP.

"For camera products sold by our company, firmware updates may no longer be possible due to future macOS updates," said the first notice, accompanying the launch of new firmware for its cameras.



"We ask that you please update your camera before updating your macOS. By updating to the firmware version released today, the camera update function will be changed so that firmware updates can be performed even in future macOS environments."

The affected cameras, and the latest firmware you must update to, are:

OM System OM-1 Mark II (ver1.1)

OM System OM-1 (ver1.6)

OM System OM-5 (ver1.2)

OM System Tough TG-7 (ver1.1)

Note that the latest firmware is currently only available on the OM Japan website. You can download OM-1, OM-1 Mark II and OM-5 firmware here, while the TG-7 firmware can be downloaded here.

"Additionally, OM Workspace (macOS version) is also scheduled to be updated to support the camera update function that has been changed in the above firmware version. In the future, when updating the firmware for the four camera products listed above, please also update OM Workspace (macOS version) to the latest version."

OM also confirmed that "Windows update services will continue to be available".

