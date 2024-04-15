URGENT: If you're an OM System camera user, you need to read this RIGHT NOW

By James Artaius
published

MacOS updates might prevent future OM System firmware. If you're an OM user, you need to read this IMMEDIATELY

OM System OM-1 Mark II and OM System Tough TG-7 sat next to each other on a wooden surface, in front of a blue background
(Image credit: James Artaius)

If you own an OM System camera and you're also a macOS user, you need to update your firmware right now – otherwise, you might not be able to update it ever again. 

This is due to undisclosed macOS security updates that may interfere with future OM System firmware, preventing you from upgrading your camera in the future. However, by installing to the most recent OM firmware now, you will be able to update your camera even with the changes to macOS. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

