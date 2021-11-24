Popular

Trail camera Black Friday deals – save up to $150 on camera traps!

Scoping for the top trail camera Black Friday deals? These camera traps have been slashed by up to $150!

Looking for trail camera Black Friday deals? Amazon has some serious savings that slash up to $150 off these camera traps! We've seen some brilliant Black Friday camera deals so far, but if you're a nature watcher or wildlife photographer then these offers might prove irresistible… 

Creative XP 4G Trail Camera + SIM card + SD card: $299.99 (was $450)

Creative XP 4G Trail Camera + SIM card + SD card: $299.99 (was $450)
Save $150.01 This 1080p camera can be battery or solar-powered, comes with a 32GB SD card and a 4G LTE Plus SIM card compatible with AT&T or T-Mobile (Rogers for CA).
Covert WC LTE Cellular Trail Camera: $242.34 (was $299.99)

Covert WC LTE Cellular Trail Camera: $242.34 (was $299.99)
Save $57.65 Available in Verizon or AT&T options, this 1080p 32MP camera trap boasts a 10-shot burst mode and 44 No Glow LEDs for invisible infrared flash.
Vikeri E2 Trail Camera: $67.99 (was $89.99)

Vikeri E2 Trail Camera: $67.99 (was $89.99)
Save $22 This 120° wide-angle trail camera captures 1080p footage with its 16MP sensor, fast 0.2-second trigger speed and 48 No Glow infrared LEDs.
Tidewe 4K Trail Camera: $69.99 (was $79.99)

Tidewe 4K Trail Camera: $69.99 (was $79.99)
Save $10 This 32MP trap captures 4K footage with a 120° wide-angle range, 0.2-second trigger speed, 45 infrared LEDs, and comes with a 32GB memory card.
Wosoda Trail Camera 2-pack: $81.99 (was $91.99)

Wosoda Trail Camera 2-pack: $81.99 (was $91.99)
Save $10 Already offering great bang for your buck, this 16MP 1080p tag team is a further $10 off when you check the Coupon box on the Amazon product page.
Trail cameras enable you to capture images of wild animals without being anywhere near them! Also known as camera traps, trail cameras can be placed in wild environments and left to be triggered via motion or heat detection the moment an animal crosses close by.  

There are lots of reasons you might use a trail camera. Some wildlife is simply too cautious or skittish for a photographer to get anywhere near. They also enable you to capture images of animals that are exclusively active at antisocial hours, or get a glimpse of how animals behave when there are no humans about. 

