Top three Samsung S22 Ultra deals in April 2022

Looking for the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals, you've come to the right place as we've put all the deals on one handy page right here - perfect if you're looking for a discount on this admittedly pricey device. Regardless of whether you're going with a carrier, prepaid, or unlocked, all the top options have been included.

Things are starting to quieten down a bit now after its initially busy launch phase. That said, there are some great Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals still up for grabs if you're interested. In particular, both Verizon and AT&T have great trade-in options currently - as does Samsung itself, which remains a top destination for unlocked devices.

But don't just take our word for it, take a look at these amazing deals below:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at Samsung:

Save: up to £1,000 plus free 256GB upgrade

Samsung's massively stepped up its Galaxy S22 Ultra deals with an enhanced trade-in rebate of $1,000 (up from $800) and a free upgrade from a 128GB device to a 256GB model. This is probably the best set of deals yet from the retailer and a great choice all around since it applies to both unlocked and carrier devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at Verizon:

Save: up to $800 with trade-in plus $200 with switch at Verizon

Verizon's Galaxy S22 Ultra deal sees a trade-in saving of $800. Existing customers looking to upgrade can still get up to $700 off with a trade too and new customers will also still get a $200 gift card as a welcome bonus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at AT&T:

Save: up to $800 with trade-in & unlimited plan

If you want a reliable unlimited data plan and a great trade-in rebate on your device, this is the one, maximum saving of $800, but is only eligible with unlimited data plans only.

Want to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series?

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series has just been updated with three new smartphones, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 5G. What’s really interesting for 2022 is the fact the S series has swallowed up the Galaxy Note series, with the most premium of the three announcements, the S22 Ultra packing an updated S Pen.

The S22 family has also seen a design refresh, with the S22 and S22 Plus now enjoying glass backs to match their premium metal frames (last year’s S21 and S21 Plus sported plastic backs), and the S22 Ultra now looks very similar to a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The screens and back panels of all three also feature Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, a version of Corning’s glass that’s exclusive to Samsung, and the S22 frames are made of Samsung’s Armor Aluminum.

Samsung’s the OG smartphone display champion – it was doing AMOLEDs before anyone else with phones like the Samsung i8910 in 2009. Fast forward a decade, and the S22 introduces Samsung’s new Intelligent Display – a 120Hz panel with a few enhancements over last year’s S21.

