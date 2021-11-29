Popular

Top Cyber Monday dash cam deals live today!

Save big on dashboard cameras with these Cyber Monday discounts

Dashboard cameras aren't just great gift ideas – they're also potentially life-saving ones. So these Cyber Monday dash cam deals won't just save you a bit of cash, they could potentially save the day should the worst happen. 

While dashcams are still primarily about providing CCTV coverage for your vehicle, modern models do far more than just film what's in front of them. Some possess driving assists, give directions, accept voice commands, detect an impact or suspicious movement when stationary, record in the dark, and some can even alert emergency services in the event of a crash. 

Garmin Dash Cam 67W |

Garmin Dash Cam 67W | was $259.99 | now $239.99
Save $20 at Crutchfield. The latest version of our favorite dash cam offers a 180° of the road ahead, and offers remote features such as Live View monitoring from your phone, and Parking Guard to alerting to parking lot bumps. 

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 |

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 | was $129.99 | now $109.99
Save $20 at Crutchfield. The latest version of the best-selling budget dash cam, which makes do without a built-in screen but offers WiFi and Bluetooth connections to your smartphone.

Garmin Dash Cam 57 |

Garmin Dash Cam 57 | was $229.99 | now $209.99
Save $20 at Amazon Feature packed dash cam with features such as speed camera alerts, lane departure warning, and parking lot prang alerts.

Nexar Pro GPS |

Nexar Pro GPS | was $149.90 | now $124.90
Save $25 with Amazon coupon This dual-camera dash cam doesn't just keep an eye on what is on the road ahead, it also keeps watch on what is going on inside your vehicle too! Do remember to click the coupon option before checking out to get this discounted price!
Nexar Beam GPS |

Nexar Beam GPS | was $129.90 | now $104.90
Save $25 with Amazon coupon This 2021 dash cam is small and discrete, and is controlled via your phone. Do remember to click the coupon option before checking out to get this discounted price!
Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

