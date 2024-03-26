This super Celestron telescope deal is out of this world!

By Chris George
published

Save over £100 on this Celestron AstroMaster telescope which comes with all the accessories you need to start stargazing

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ deal
(Image credit: Celestron)

Amazon's spring sale ended yesterday, but we are still spotting some great deals - including this big price drop on one of our favorite beginner telescopes. It's a no-frills device that will give you a powerful view of the night sky thanks to its bright 130mm diameter lens. With an overnight price drop of over £40, this Celestron telescope is now on offer for just £203.

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ | was £319.99 | now £203 SAVE £116

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ | was £319.99 | now £203
SAVE £116 on this Newtonian reflector motorized telescope,  which is one of our favorite options for beginners. Comes with a full-height tripod, 2 eyepieces, and a StarPointer red dot finderscope. 

View Deal

The Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ is a complete kit with an optical tube assembly (OTA), anequatorial mount, two eyepieces – a 20mm and 10mm – which work with the optical system to provide magnifications and 33x and 65x, a red-dot finderscope to help you frame your subject, and a solidly-built stainless steel tripod. Furthermore, the bundle that Amazon has just cut the price on comes with a motorized drive, that allows you to track celestial objects as they appear to move across the night sky.

The supplied motor is good for tracking objects such as the moon, but it does not come with computerized control to guide you to a particular planet or star. However, this telescope is a great starting point for exploring our solar system, and the galaxies beyond.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

