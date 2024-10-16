This solar-powered backpack charges your camera kit as you hike!

Bluetti Handsfree combines a portable power station, backpack and solar panels for outdoor photographers on the go

Keeping your camera kit powered up when out and about on lengthy hikes is a perennial problem for landscape and wildlife photographers. But power solutions company Bluetti might just have the answer with the Handsfree range of camera backpacks that incorporate inbuilt power banks.

Not only can the backpack keep your gear topped up while out in the wilderness, but can be recharged via optional solar panels whenever you have an opportunity to put your pack down, or even as you walk (provided you have your back to the sun), with the panels dangling from the back of the pack.

