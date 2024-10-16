This solar-powered backpack charges your camera kit as you hike!

Keeping your camera kit powered up when out and about on lengthy hikes is a perennial problem for landscape and wildlife photographers. But power solutions company Bluetti might just have the answer with the Handsfree range of camera backpacks that incorporate inbuilt power banks.

Not only can the backpack keep your gear topped up while out in the wilderness, but can be recharged via optional solar panels whenever you have an opportunity to put your pack down, or even as you walk (provided you have your back to the sun), with the panels dangling from the back of the pack.

The packs can be charged via the mains as well as solar, and offer 120V AC output alongside dual USB Type-A ports plus a pair of USB Type-C sockets, so in addition to keeping your camera battery charged, it can keep your phone topped up and even power a laptop, if used sparingly.

In all, up to five devices can be charged simultaneously, provided they don't exceed the backpack battery's maximum output power rating. The long battery cell cycle lifespan is good for 4000-plus cycles with 80% capacity retention, and to back this up Bluetti is offering an extended five-year warranty.

There are two backpacks in the range. Handsfree 1 is the smaller of the two with a 42-liter capacity, it measures 286.5x95x280mm (11.3x3.7x11in), weighs 5kg/11lbs, and is rated at 268.8Wh/12Ah with up to 300 Watts output. It can be fully charged in 1.5 hours with 200W PV input power.

The Handsfree 2, by contrast, can swallow 60 liters of kit. with dimensions of 305x105x385mm (12x4.1x15.2in) and tipping the scales at 7.5kg/16.5lbs, while providing 512Wh/20Ah of juice at up to a maximum 700 Watts. A full charge takes around two hours with 350W PV input power.

There's plenty of space inside for your camera kit and other electronic gubbins (Image credit: Bluetti)

Both packs are designed with safety in mind, thanks to a unique U-shaped side opening and louvre window that provides excellent heat dissipation while preventing overheating during use. IPX4 waterproof rating protects the backpack and its contents from light rain and splashes, ensuring it is suitable for outdoor use.

The backpacks are understandably on the heavy side, packed with lithium-ion cells, but the MOLLE system (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) system is designed to offer optimal weight distribution and comfort. It includes load-bearing belts, shoulder and chest straps, waist belts, back panel support, and waist pads for pressure distribution.

The backpacks have a 180° quick-open side design for instant access, and the internal storage compartments provide strong cushioning for cameras, lenses, and accessories, while the electronic device section includes customizable partitions for optimal organization and protection during travel.

The launch price for the Bluetti Handsfree 1 starts at $299, or $499 if you want it with the solar panel. The larger Handsfree 2 sells for $399, or $599 for the solar-powered version.

