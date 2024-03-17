This place is HEAVEN for creators! Check out the Creator Playground

An amazing creative playground, quite literally, is open at The Photography & Video Show – and it's an absolute dream for creators, vloggers and selfie hunters.

One of the most popular attractions at the show – which is open now and runs until Tuesday at the NEC in Birmingham, England – the Creator Playground has a series is immersive sets, shooting spots, musical booths and dress-up spots that are perfect for unique content.

I had a little play in the area myself yesterday – here's a quick video tour of what you'll find:

You're greeted at the entrance by Alice (of Wonderland fame) and the Queen of Hearts, before tumbling down a rabbit hole and knee deep into the land of white rabbits, Cheshire cats and psychedelic teapots.

There's a throne that's perfect for a royal selfie, and a selection of headwear so you can be a mad hatter while you usurp the queen.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Elsewhere you'll find an upside-down room that's great for some Spider-Man antics, as you can see in the animation at the top (or maybe it's the bottom?) of the page.

The sounds of Blondie's Call Me ring out as you reach the hot pink phone box, packed with electric pink and yellow handsets hanging from the ceiling, next to a table full of old rotary-looking phones.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

There are a bunch more shooting sets round the corner, including these three colorful installations, some eyeball-warping wall art set to the sounds of The Prodigy's Out of Space, a serene flower room… it's the ideal place to film some pieces to camera, shoot some selfies, or freshen up your TikTok and Instagram feeds.

Head along to at the NEC in Birmingham and have a play. For more information and tickets, visit the official website.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

