This place is HEAVEN for creators! Check out the Creator Playground

By James Artaius
published

A dream shooting space is open for creators, vloggers selfie shooters and anyone who wants a cool pic. Welcome to the Creator Playground!

James Artaius drops from the ceiling in an upside-down room, in the Creator Playground at The Photography & Video Show
(Image credit: James Artaius)

An amazing creative playground, quite literally, is open at The Photography & Video Show – and it's an absolute dream for creators, vloggers and selfie hunters.

One of the most popular attractions at the show – which is open now and runs until Tuesday at the NEC in Birmingham, England – the Creator Playground has a series is immersive sets, shooting spots, musical booths and dress-up spots that are perfect for unique content. 

I had a little play in the area myself yesterday – here's a quick video tour of what you'll find: 

You're greeted at the entrance by Alice (of Wonderland fame) and the Queen of Hearts, before tumbling down a rabbit hole and knee deep into the land of white rabbits, Cheshire cats and psychedelic teapots. 

There's a throne that's perfect for a royal selfie, and a selection of headwear so you can be a mad hatter while you usurp the queen. 

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Elsewhere you'll find an upside-down room that's great for some Spider-Man antics, as you can see in the animation at the top (or maybe it's the bottom?) of the page. 

The sounds of Blondie's Call Me ring out as you reach the hot pink phone box, packed with electric pink and yellow handsets hanging from the ceiling, next to a table full of old rotary-looking phones.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

There are a bunch more shooting sets round the corner, including these three colorful installations, some eyeball-warping wall art set to the sounds of The Prodigy's Out of Space, a serene flower room… it's the ideal place to film some pieces to camera, shoot some selfies, or freshen up your TikTok and Instagram feeds. 

Head along to at the NEC in Birmingham and have a play. For more information and tickets, visit the official website

(Image credit: James Artaius)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

