This Leica TL2 kit is the cheapest new Leica you can buy today

You can buy a new Leica for $1,995... Yes, you can now save $2,495 on the Leica TL2 with 18-56mm lens!

Leica TL2
(Image credit: Leica)

If you're in the market for a Leica camera, now is the time to dust off your wallets. You can now buy a brand new Leica for just $1,995 at B&H! (opens in new tab)

Before you get too excited and think you're getting the latest Leica M11 rangefinder camera (opens in new tab) for a steal... you're not. However, what you are getting is a unique hybrid camera that is made from a single block of aluminum, which oozes the sort of German engineering that Leica is know for in the best Leica camera (opens in new tab)s.

The Leica TL2 (opens in new tab) features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and is capable of 20-fps continuous shooting with an electronic shutter of 1/16000. It also has the ability of recording UHD 4K video at 30 fps, a full HD video at 60 fps. This is a serious bit of kit for the media-centric creator.

Leica TL2 Kit with 18-56mm lens|was £4,490|now $1,995 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $2,495 Grab a steal with this Leica TL2 bundle with 18-56mm lens for just $1,995. Equipped with a 24.4MP ASP-C sensor capable of UHD 4K video recording at 30p or 1080 at 60p, this is a camera for the multimedia creator.
The Leica TL2 is enhanced with a 3.7" 1.3m-dot touchscreen, making operation eight times faster than previous TL models. The MyCamera menu remains, allowing for users to create a quickly accessible location for all their favorite settings. A FN button is also available and for speedy data transfer, and now the TL2 has a USB Type-C port with USB 3.0 support.

Images can be stored in the camera in multiple ways, as the TL2 boasts 32GB of internal memory alongside a UHS-II SD card slot. Additionally, the camera features integrated Wi-Fi connectivity and through an optional mobile app users can remotely control settings.

It might not be a Leica as we know it but it's still a Leica, and it's only $,1995 at B&H (opens in new tab)– which makes it the most affordable new Leica you can buy today.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

