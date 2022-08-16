This Leica TL2 kit is the cheapest new Leica you can buy today

If you're in the market for a Leica camera, now is the time to dust off your wallets. You can now buy a brand new Leica for just $1,995 at B&H! (opens in new tab)

Before you get too excited and think you're getting the latest Leica M11 rangefinder camera for a steal... you're not. However, what you are getting is a unique hybrid camera that is made from a single block of aluminum, which oozes the sort of German engineering that Leica is know for in the best Leica cameras.

The Leica TL2 features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and is capable of 20-fps continuous shooting with an electronic shutter of 1/16000. It also has the ability of recording UHD 4K video at 30 fps, a full HD video at 60 fps. This is a serious bit of kit for the media-centric creator.

Leica TL2 Kit with 18-56mm lens| was £4,490 |now $1,995

SAVE $2,495 Grab a steal with this Leica TL2 bundle with 18-56mm lens for just $1,995. Equipped with a 24.4MP ASP-C sensor capable of UHD 4K video recording at 30p or 1080 at 60p, this is a camera for the multimedia creator.

The Leica TL2 is enhanced with a 3.7" 1.3m-dot touchscreen, making operation eight times faster than previous TL models. The MyCamera menu remains, allowing for users to create a quickly accessible location for all their favorite settings. A FN button is also available and for speedy data transfer, and now the TL2 has a USB Type-C port with USB 3.0 support.

Images can be stored in the camera in multiple ways, as the TL2 boasts 32GB of internal memory alongside a UHS-II SD card slot. Additionally, the camera features integrated Wi-Fi connectivity and through an optional mobile app users can remotely control settings.

It might not be a Leica as we know it but it's still a Leica, and it's only $,1995 at B&H – which makes it the most affordable new Leica you can buy today.