This Leica lens is 1600mm, worth over $2 MILLION, and only 3 were ever made!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

This MASSIVE Leica 1600mm lens is worth over $2 million, but Leica won't take your money for it...

Leica APO-Telyt-R 5.6/1600mm
(Image credit: Apotelyt)

I'm sure you are all excited to see the latest and greatest lenses to arrive from your best mirrorless camera brand, but what if I told you Leica beat them all in focal length in 2006!

That's right – forget your 28-400mm super zooms or your 800mm primes. This fixed telephoto lens is a massive 1600mm and what's even more impressive is that it has a fixed aperture of f/5.6! All well and good, but I think you will have to save up some pennies if you want to buy one as it's reported to be worth over $2 million (£1.6m or AU$3m).

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

