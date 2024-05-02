This large format camera is made of Lego – and it takes AMAZING photos

By Leonie Helm
published

Take a look at the Legotron Mark I – a working large format camera made from Lego that takes fantastic photos

The Legotron Mark I – a large format camera made out of Lego – along with two sample photographs
(Image credit: Cary Norton)

While the recently released Lego Polaroid camera was cool, it didn't actually take photos. Now, however, we have a camera made out of Lego that produces real photographs – and it's large format, too. 

Earlier this month, Alternative Process Photography reposted the result of a passion project made by Cary Norton – a self-described “photographer, tinkerer, and general dweeberist.”

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

